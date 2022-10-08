Gruber: It’s time for open primaries in Wyoming

A hundred years ago in Wyoming and every state, the election process excluded voters until the general election. Party leaders worked behind closed doors with special interests to select candidates. Voters found themselves with elected leaders who didn’t represent them, weren’t accountable to them and who didn’t govern for them. They grew increasingly angry with a political system that shut them out and felt increasingly powerless to change it.

Sound familiar?

Voters in Wyoming abolished this corrupt system of back dealings and created the primary election in 1912 to put voters in charge of selecting candidates. Both parties tried to get rid of primaries for decades after they were adopted. That failed. So then they started asserting that they were “their” primaries. But primaries have never been private elections. They have always been funded by taxpayers.

Make no mistake, from their very inception, primaries were designed to put the voters, not the parties, in the driver’s seat.

Until recently there were two constants in American political life. First, almost every voter was a Republican or Democrat. That’s not the case anymore. Independents are now the largest and fastest-growing group of voters in the country, and they don’t want to be forced to join a private political party to vote.

Secondly, while states have always leaned red or blue, Democrats and Republicans have been competitive in both. It’s why Ronald Reagan could be elected president from California and Bill Clinton could be elected president from Arkansas. That’s no longer the case. In the 2020 Wyoming general election, over 60% of races were uncontested. The Democratic Party didn’t even field a candidate. Only 5% of races were competitive.

That means primaries are, for most races, the only election that matters in Wyoming. That’s not news to anyone. 94% of voters chose the Republican ballot in the 2022 primary for that very reason. It’s also why, as far back as 1951, Wyoming adopted its current system of allowing voters to pick either party’s ballot on election day. But that system is breaking down.

Just like before 1912, party leaders and special interests are once again choosing candidates. Recent controversies over “crossover voting” reveal a simple truth, voters are once again struggling for a meaningful voice. Fewer Wyoming voters are actually choosing the candidates who then sail through an uncompetitive general election and into office. Elected leaders are accountable to only these voters. The whole system is confining politicians and voters alike.

What’s the solution? Well it begins with the same conservative values that motivated Wyoming’s founders so many years ago. Let all voters vote for who they want in every election. A hundred years ago, Republicans in Nebraska pioneered the nonpartisan open primary. You’re already familiar with it -- most cities in Wyoming and 85% of cities in the United States use nonpartisan primaries for city elections. Four states -- Alaska, Washington, Nebraska and California -- now use them statewide.

It’s a simple solution with profound implications. All candidates, regardless of party, appear on the same ballot. All voters participate in this public open primary and choose from among all the candidates -- just like in a general election. Candidates can focus on doing the people’s business from day one, not pandering to the most fervent partisans in order to get elected. The top candidates advance to the November election, regardless of party. Primary elections and general elections become more competitive and voter participation goes up as a result. There is more cooperation, more productive governing, and less partisanship because that’s the way representatives who are actually accountable to their entire constituency tend to act.

When Wyoming’s founders rewrote the state’s constitution in 1889, they imbued it with the state’s conservative values: fairness, competition and inclusion. That was particularly true for its system of elections. Decades earlier, Wyoming had become the first place in the country to grant women the right to vote based on the belief that everyone in Wyoming deserved a voice in electing their leaders. Today Wyoming citizens are standing up again and talking more and more about the need for their elections to represent these core values.

The history of Wyoming is a history of putting the people, not the parties, first. It’s time to open up the primaries and let all voters vote for who they want in every election.