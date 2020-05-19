Guernsey braces for layoffs as coal’s decline quiets the rails

Guernsey’s woes and BNSF’s announcement is indicative of coal’s decline hitting home not just in Gillette, where coal mine layoffs are accelerating, but down the economic food chain. BNSF is closing another facility and eliminating more jobs near Rozet, the Casper Star-Tribune reported last week. In the letter to local officials, obtained by WyoFile, the company blamed coal’s “structural decline” for the losses in Guernsey.

“We closely monitor changes in the markets we serve, and we continue to see a persistent structural decline in the demand for coal,” BNSF Assistant Vice President [for] State Government Affairs Juan Acosta wrote. “Unfortunately, this is a long-term structural market shift that will have a lasting impact on BNSF and the rail industry.”

The impact also will be lasting for Guernsey. Some in the town work in the coal-fired Laramie River Station in Wheatland. Ben’s Bar owner Wayne Perkins worked there for 35 years, he said. His wife worked in a local gravel quarry. Much of the gravel goes to railroad beds, Johnny said. Workers from the power plant, railroad and gravel quarry are all tied to one industry, she said: coal.

“And they all like to drink beer,” Wayne Perkins said.