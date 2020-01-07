Gusts reach 73 mph on Outer Drive as winds continue to pummel Wyoming

Winds along Outer Drive in Casper topped out at 73 mph early Tuesday morning as strong gusts continued to lash the state.

High winds were recorded overnight around Wyoming. They exceeded 60 mph in Rock Springs, hit 50 mph in Cody and Riverton, and reached nearly 70 mph at Muddy Gap, southwest of Casper, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

The weather service is forecasting more high winds in southeast Wyoming. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible, with gusts reaching between 60 and 75 mph.

Strong winds can cause semitrucks and other high-profile vehicles to tip. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland was closed to light and high-profile vehicles on Tuesday morning. Wind speeds were averaging between 35 and 50 mph, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

