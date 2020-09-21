Gusty forecast threatens more growth for Wyoming wildfire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE — Gusty winds could cause more growth on a wildfire burning toward cabins and an important water supply reservoir in southeastern Wyoming, firefighters warned Monday.

The fire in Medicine Bow National Forest, dubbed the Mullen Fire, had burned 13,835 acres —over 21 square miles — of heavily forested, rugged terrain, according to the U.S. government's InciWeb fire information website.

The Mullen fire was 2% contained as of Monday morning.

Monday's forecast called for dry, breezy weather with gusts up to 15 mph and high temperatures in the 60s. The federal government's website said that a mapping flight on Monday would provide new data about the fire's growth, but the website had not updated information on the fire's size as of 6 p.m. Monday. The containment percentage had not changed either.

Flames were within a couple miles of Rob Roy Reservoir. The reservoir is among a handful linked by pipelines that supply water to Cheyenne.

The fire also has been spreading toward Keystone, a small enclave of cabins on private land surrounded by national forest lands. Forest officials have ordered the evacuation of some 300 square miles of forest.