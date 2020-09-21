Gusty forecast threatens more growth for Wyoming wildfire

CHEYENNE — Gusty winds could cause more growth on a wildfire burning toward cabins and an important water supply reservoir in southeastern Wyoming, firefighters warned Monday.
The fire in Medicine Bow National Forest, dubbed the Mullen Fire, had burned 13,835 acres —over 21 square miles — of heavily forested, rugged terrain, according to the U.S. government's InciWeb fire information website.
The Mullen fire was 2% contained as of Monday morning.
Monday's forecast called for dry, breezy weather with gusts up to 15 mph and high temperatures in the 60s. The federal government's website said that a mapping flight on Monday would provide new data about the fire's growth, but the website had not updated information on the fire's size as of 6 p.m. Monday. The containment percentage had not changed either.
Flames were within a couple miles of Rob Roy Reservoir. The reservoir is among a handful linked by pipelines that supply water to Cheyenne.
The fire also has been spreading toward Keystone, a small enclave of cabins on private land surrounded by national forest lands. Forest officials have ordered the evacuation of some 300 square miles of forest.
According to InciWeb, the fire has crossed the 500 Road on the north side, and the fire is active on the south in the Sheep Creek drainage. Albany County has evacuated the Lake Creek community, according to the update.
The fire, which nearly doubled in size Sunday, has slowed after coming out of the wilderness. Sunday night, the group said the fire had not grown as much as was expected and that the containment near the fire's heel on the west side was a result of ground and aerial operations.
The area usually would be busy with hunters at the outset of elk season.
First reported in the Savage Run Wilderness on Thursday, the fire had spread eastward into the North Platte Wilderness and other parts of the forest.
Bear Bottom Bar and Grill in Centennial said it will close early Monday because of the possible need to evacuate.
Other areas already evacuated include: Rambler, Rob Roy, Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore's Gulch, and the 507C cabin grouping.
A Type II Incident Management Team will take over the situation on Tuesday.
Staff writer Brandon Foster contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!