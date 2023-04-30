There is one thing more important than any other for the survival of pronghorn antelope and mule deer.

Habitat.

The farther herds can move, the more they can eat — and the larger they can grow. As their space dwindles, though, their numbers fall. And pronghorn and mule deer have both lost a lot of ground over the decades.

Roughly 20% of adult female pronghorn and mule deer die during an ordinary winter, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. As of April, closer to half of adult female pronghorn and one-third of adult female mule deer collared by the agency had succumbed this year, which was notably colder and snowier than normal. Nearly all collared juveniles had also been lost. State officials responded by slashing pronghorn and mule deer hunting seasons earlier this month in an effort to minimize the total death toll.

Now, in the aftermath of a devastating winter, with the extent of the carnage still masked by unmelted snow, and the emergency season cuts not only disrupting a favorite pastime but putting livelihoods at risk, people across Wyoming are asking the same question: What does it mean to safeguard the species we treasure?

For pronghorn and mule deer, the answer is simple.

Habitat.

“When we combine uninhibited access to habitats with abundant food resources,” said Ian Tator, terrestrial habitat manager for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in an email to the Star-Tribune, “we are setting these populations up for future success.”

Habitat, habitat, habitat.

Yet as disputes rage about what measures are realistic and what population sizes are optimal and how pristine migration corridors need to be, actually doing it is another story.

Few are still debating the problem. But many remain stuck on the solutions.

What they need

When it comes to mule deer, in particular, the younger they are and the fatter they are, the better they tend to fare come winter, said Kevin Monteith, a professor of natural resource science at the University of Wyoming.

“We can’t control the winter,” Monteith said. “Instead, if we think about, you know, can we get animals fatter? Like, what does it take? What makes a fat animal going into winter?”

The key, once again, is habitat. Freedom of movement maximizes herds’ access to resources and prevents them from mowing tall sagebrush down so low it ends up buried beneath feet of snow during the months when they need it most.

Space to roam becomes especially important during winters like this one, when “animals just kind of got trapped in various pockets on those winter ranges,” eating everything within reach, Monteith said.

It’s been common, he added, to see them “just eating the tops of the sagebrush wherever it was sticking through the snow, and not digging down to it any further, and literally eating every live part of the plant that was on it, all the way down to the wood.”

Mule deer on the Wyoming Range entered this winter at about 12% body fat — several percent higher than in past years with significant winter losses. Emergency feeding, which is effective for elk, can be disruptive enough to the more sensitive digestive systems of mule deer and pronghorn to kill them. So once winter arrives, those species are largely on their own.

“It’s good for the population that we were where we were,” Monteith said. Had the deer been skinnier, the toll this year could have been even worse.

Research, including the ongoing Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, has made clear that it’s crucial for mule deer to be fat going into winter. Pronghorn, which have been studied less, aren’t so well-understood. But the general consensus is that they rely less than mule deer on stored fat and more on sustained access to food.

Put simply: Mule deer need to bulk up. Pronghorn need to move.

“That’s also the reason why, when we have bad winters like this, we may anticipate greater loss in pronghorn than we do in deer,” Monteith said. “Best we know, pronghorn are just simply not accruing the level of reserves as they go in one season to the next.”

A growing number of obstacles stand in both species’ way.

What they’ve lost

Wyoming is home to more pronghorn than any other place in the world. Over the last century, the state’s pronghorn population has fluctuated, peaking first in the 1950s and ‘60s — due in large part to the near-eradication of their native predators — and again in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Mule deer in the state have followed a similar trend.

“Today, most wildlife managers acknowledge the high mule deer densities … were unsustainable, and likely exceeded the long-term carrying capacity of the landscape,” members of the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative wrote in a 2018 report.

In recent decades, as new developments and disturbances have made food ever-trickier to reach, Wyoming’s carrying capacity for pronghorn and mule deer has continued to shrink. Both populations have been trending downward for a long time.

While some variation across years is natural, there are a whole lot of things — some directly related to habitat, some not — contributing to the decline.

Roads are deadly. Traditional fencing can be, too, especially for pronghorn. Oil, gas and solar energy projects can disrupt their movements. Invasive grasses and competition with livestock further limit the animals’ access to food in many of the places they can still access.

Drought, another threat to the food supply, is expected to worsen with climate change. And the slow but unrelenting spread of chronic wasting disease in mule deer and the outbreak of bacterial pneumonia in a pronghorn herd this winter have made survival that much tougher.

“It would already be hard to have a difficult winter,” said Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates. “But then when you add in all of these other human factors, it’s worse … and there’s going to be more mortality than we would have seen otherwise.”

It’s vital, she said, for public and private land managers alike to place a higher value on the spaces wildlife have left when deciding where and how to build.

“Once development is in a place, it doesn’t go away,” Combs said. “Protecting migration corridors right now, especially for pronghorn, is so important.”

What they could gain

But there are also ways to reverse some of the damage that has been done to mule deer and pronghorn habitat. At the top of the list: swapping in wildlife-friendly fencing and building protected road crossings.

The former involves replacing barbed-wire or otherwise challenging-to-cross fencing with smooth-wire alternatives that leave animals enough space to jump over or crawl beneath; the latter installing overpasses or underpasses for wildlife in places with high accident rates. (According to the Game and Fish Department, roughly 7,600 collisions with big game occur on Wyoming roads every year.)

Conservation groups and Game and Fish have been working on projects of both types for a long time, said Jaden Bales, communications director for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. This year has been a reminder of the value such initiatives hold, he said, adding, “habitat is absolutely more critical in these harsh winters.”

Since 2017, the Wyoming Wildlife Federation has teamed up with Sublette County landowners to convert more than 500 miles of fencing, Bales said. Preliminary evidence gathered this winter suggests those efforts are paying off for local mule deer populations.

The group also helped lead the push for Wyoming’s optional conservation license plate, which became available to drivers in 2019 and helps to fund the construction of wildlife crossings in the state.

Game and Fish and the Wyoming Department of Transportation broke ground last May on the inaugural license-plate-supported project, a nine-underpass crossing between LaBarge and Big Piney with a price tag of roughly $14 million. It’s on track to be completed by October, with additional proposals near Dubois, Kemmerer and Elk Mountain next in line for funding in the coming years.

In the meantime, there’s plenty more to be done.

Bales stressed the benefits of planting sagebrush in degraded areas. Combs, of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, pointed to the added stress of competing with ballooning elk populations. Tator, the Game and Fish habitat manager, highlighted the agency’s early success against invasive annual grasses.

“However,” Tator said via email, “the treatment scale necessary to make a difference for wildlife is vast.”

Achieving it — like so much else the agency and its partners are striving toward — will require lasting commitments for many years to come.

