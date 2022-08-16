Hageman defeats Cheney in House primary, ending a political legacy

CHEYENNE — Former president Donald Trump endorsed her. Polls predicted her victory. Republicans coalesced around her as the dominant rival to an incumbent congresswoman vilified by Wyoming’s GOP. And on Tuesday night, land attorney Harriet Hageman broke a long political legacy, defeating Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s Republican congressional primary and cementing the state GOP’s allegiance to the former president.

The crowd cheered loudly when Hageman took to the stage at her election party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days event center after the election had been called.

“By our vote today, Wyoming has put the elites on notice — we are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us,” Hageman said.

“Wyoming has made clear that we are done being governed by the Washington, D.C. uniparty — those Democrats and Republicans who don’t really care which party is in power, just so long as they are.”

The Cheyenne-based natural resources attorney beat Cheney by over 25 points by the time the election was called, solidifying the predictions of several polls that showed she led the race by up to 29 percentage points. Hageman’s win shows the resonance of her anti-Cheney, pro-Trump campaign among Wyoming Republicans.

Hageman entered the race nearly a year ago, just hours after Trump, passing over those who had already declared their candidacy, gave his endorsement to her. Some Republican candidates have dropped out since then. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, stuck it out to the end. He had 2.6% of the vote by the time the election was called.

Two screens flanking the small stage at Hageman’s election night event played Fox News. People cheered every time the election numbers updated to show Hageman’s widening lead over Cheney.

“She’s an actual Wyomingite, she’s not a fake, she’s a self-made woman who’s not living off her father’s coattails,” Brett Cherni, who married into a family close to the Hagemans, said Tuesday evening at the challenger’s election party.

The congressional race, which doesn’t typically get much attention outside the state, has garnered a spotlight thanks to the battle between Cheney and Trump. National and international news outlets turned out to Hageman’s election party on Tuesday evening: ABC, NBC/MSNBC, Real America’s Voice, international media like Kyodo News from Japan.

The former president’s political celebrity has dominated the race; once allies and family friends, Hageman and Cheney became rivals following the incumbent congresswoman’s outspoken criticism of Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, as well as his continued lies about the 2020 election results. While Hageman and Cheney share many policy views, they break dramatically over their stances toward Trump. Hageman said at a recent Casper forum that she believes the 2020 election was “rigged,” and the challenger has railed against Cheney for her participation on the Jan. 6 investigation committee. Hageman has painted Cheney’s criticism of and subsequent vote to impeach Trump as a betrayal to the people of Wyoming, a state that voted 70% for the former president in 2020. Cheney, on the other hand, described Hageman’s candidacy as “tragic opportunism.”

But Hageman hasn’t always been a Trump supporter. In 2016, she backed Texas’ Sen. Ted Cruz, one of Trump’s main rivals for the GOP nomination. She was even part of an attempt to deny Trump’s 2016 nomination, Politico reported at the time. And, according to the New York Times, she accused Trump back then of being racist and xenophobic. What’s more, the challenger supported Cheney’s failed 2013 Senate bid and successful 2016 House race, donating $500 and $1,500 to her campaigns, respectively.

In a dramatic turn, Hageman used the rift between Cheney and Trump to her advantage. She traveled thousands of miles around Wyoming meeting constituents in the months leading up to the primary. Meanwhile, her opponent was tied up in Washington, D.C. with her work as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 investigation committee, a point which Hageman has repeatedly emphasized.

“I’m disappointed that she’s dropped the ball,” Julie Pilgrim, a Cody resident attending Hageman’s election party, said of Cheney. Pilgrim voted for Cheney in 2016. Now, she feels that Hageman better represents the values of Wyomingites.

“Right now we have the most dangerous, and the most destructive administration in U.S. history,” Hageman said. “When I am representing you, I will not waste any time. I will fight every day to block the destruction of our country.”

Cheney’s role in the Jan. 6 investigation committee in and of itself probably helped Hageman too. Almost 60% of Wyoming Republicans who planned to vote said that Cheney’s involvement with the committee made them less likely to vote for her, a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategies/Star-Tribune survey showed.

And Trump, on his end, has stoked that rivalry and shined the spotlight on his chosen candidate.

In May, he put on a rally in support of Hageman at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. It was his first official visit to Wyoming. Some interpreted that as a symbolic jab to the Cheney family, which hails from the Wyoming city. Hageman and the former president embraced on stage in front of thousands from across Wyoming and out of state. People in the crowd, some of who admitted they knew little about Hageman, said they would vote for her simply because she had Trump’s stamp of approval. Trump said to the rapturous audience that Wyoming’s congressional primary was “the most important election.”

Hageman told those in the crowd that she would “fight” for them in Washington D.C., just as soon as she took home a victory against Cheney.

“We’re fed up with the Jan. 6 Commission,” she said. “We’re fed up with Liz Cheney.”