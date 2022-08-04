Hageman says 2020 election was 'rigged'

Rep. Liz Cheney's Donald Trump-endorsed challenger, Harriet Hageman, told a crowd of people that the 2020 election was "rigged" in favor of President Joe Biden. This statement is Hageman's clearest public stance on the integrity of the presidential election so far.

"Absolutely the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected," Hageman said on stage at Politics in the Park in Casper on Wednesday. "What happened in 2020 is a travesty."

Her statements were met with cheering and whistling from the crowd.

Trump and his allies insist, without evidence, that the election was stolen for Biden. An Associated Press review of "every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump" uncovered fewer than 475 instances (not all of which were cast in favor of Biden). That figure would have had no bearing on the outcome of the election.

Hageman, a natural resources attorney who grew up outside of Fort Laramie, came just shy of saying the election was rigged at a recent congressional debate and was called out by Cheney.

“So, I’d be interested to know whether or not my opponent, Mrs. Hageman, is willing to say here tonight that the election was not stolen? She knows it wasn’t stolen,” Cheney said in late June. “I think that she can’t say that it wasn’t stolen because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump. And if she says it wasn’t stolen, he will not support her.”

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, was the only other congressional candidate in attendance Wednesday.

"Yeah, the election was stolen," Bouchard said, blaming it on mail-in ballots.

He told the Star-Tribune following the forum that he believes Trump won.

Because of Cheney's vehement opposition to Trump and her prominent role on the Jan. 6 committee that's investigating Trump's role in the U.S. Capitol attack, this race has been largely centered around the former president.

Cheney was at a private event in Laramie on the same night, her team said. Denton Knapp was out of the country and Robyn Belinskey told the organizers she would be in attendance and did not show, said Kim Walker, president of the Natrona County Republican Women.

Hageman called out Cheney for not being in the state often and almost exclusively holding private events when she does come back to Wyoming.

"I am the only candidate that has traveled around this state for nine solid months covering almost 37,000 miles," the challenger said.

This forum came a couple weeks after a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy/Casper Star-Tribune survey found that Cheney is trailing her Trump-endorsed challenger by an eye-popping 22 points.

Despite the fact that Hageman had not taken a solid stance on the integrity of the election before Wednesday, some of her supporters in attendance Wednesday viewed her as something of an election skeptic already.

"I was always going to vote for her," said Thomas Lopez, a 27-year-old Welder. "She's Trump bound. She's Trump backed."

Renea Kerr, a 65-year-old Casper resident who was raised in the Cowboy State, also believes the election was rigged, but said she has already cast her vote for Hageman despite concerns over integrity.

"We've lost a lot of the integrity of our vote. I'm still going to take a firm stand. I've go to," she said with a single tear rolling down her face.

A group of Hageman supporters loudly cheered throughout the forum. Dressed in ruby red Hageman t-shirts, the group moved their closer to the stage and watched from there with huge "Hageman for Congress" signs behind them.

"It's our God up there," said local Hageman volunteer Max Jacobson gazing out at Hageman on the stage. "Look at her."