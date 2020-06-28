Hageman: We must invest in infrastructure to rebuild our communities, our state and our country

The regulatory permitting process under NEPA has blocked innovation and investment in our future. The average length of a NEPA review is 4 1/2 years, the average cost is $4.2 million and the resultant Environmental Impact Statement averages over 600 pages long. There is then the inevitable barrage of lawsuits against any agency that dares to issue an EIS and Record of Decision allowing a project to go forward, thereby increasing the cost even more and delaying the project further. These delays and costs associated with a NEPA review represent what has essentially become an insurmountable barrier to the capital investment needed to upgrade, maintain and build new infrastructure.

The Trump administration recently proposed several changes to the NEPA process, placing a much-needed deadline on EIS development (2 years) and a limit on their length (300 pages). We need to encourage the Trump administration to do even more with regard to NEPA reform, not less. I fully anticipate that the usual suspects will challenge the new regulations and find a like-minded judge to issue a nationwide injunction to stop any effort to improve the NEPA process. That will be a tragedy, especially in light of the fact that if there was ever a time that we need the administrative state to step out of the way, it is now.