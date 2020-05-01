Haircuts, in person shopping allowed in much of Colorado

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Getting a haircut and shopping in person at retail stores resumed Friday in much of Colorado as the state eased restrictions set up weeks ago to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Stricter stay-at-home orders remained in place for most of the Denver area, with only essential businesses such as grocery and liquor stores open. But some stores in Castle Rock, 30 miles south of Denver, opened their doors with safety precautions, attracting customers eager to get out of the house.

Outside The Emporium, a business that houses small shops run by individual merchants, Cameron Boman sat on a veranda behind a glass screen with a gigantic bottle of hand sanitizer and ensured customers were wearing face masks before they could enter. More than a dozen customers went inside during the first half-hour the building was open. One was turned away for not wearing a mask and left, apparently upset. A garden store next door remained closed.

Inside, 67-year-old Jennifer King of Denver looked at preserves while holding a half-dozen face masks in various colors in clear plastic wrappers that she was going to buy.

“My kids, they were worried about me going out to shop. But I just wanted to do it,” said King, who was wearing a mask.