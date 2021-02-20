Half of all grizzlies captured in 2020 were in Park County

“In comparison to some previous years, we had relatively low conflict in suitable habitat for bears,” DeBolt said. “Game and Fish tries to mitigate conflicts with proactive strategies and a great deal of educational effort for people living, working and recreating in these areas. However, sometimes a direct management action is necessary to minimize human-bear conflicts.”

Nine grizzly bears were relocated to U.S. Forest Service land in or adjacent to the core grizzly bear habitat.

Increased recreation on public land was a concern for managers in 2020. But the abundance of the grizzly’s natural foods — and bear wise practices by many recreationists — made a difference, thus preventing the need for more captures and relocations due to conflict, DeBolt said.

“We’ll continue to prioritize efforts like Bear Wise Wyoming, a program that teaches people how to live with bears and minimize conflict potential while recreating outdoors,” he said.

A total of 49 grizzly bears were found dead or were euthanized by wildlife officials in conflict management efforts in the Demographic Monitoring Area last year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Under the direction of Fish and Wildlife, state officials from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming euthanized 28 of the 49 bears. A total of five grizzlies were killed after being struck by vehicles last year.

