Hall of Fame reporter Joan Barron broke ground in profession that 'fascinated' her for nearly 50 years

Working for the Casper Star-Tribune for nearly 50 years earned Joan Barron a place in Wyoming journalism history. In January, she became the first reporter, and just the third woman, inducted into the Wyoming Press Association’s Hall of Fame.

“It’s extra-special that a pure reporter was inducted,” said Bruce McCormack, former editor and publisher of the Cody Enterprise. “There’s no one else like that … and that it was her is completely appropriate. There’s nobody who has stood the test of time like she has, nobody that has been on the state government capital beat like her.”

McCormack worked with Barron in Cheyenne in 1977.

“I was just a cub reporter, and she was already a veteran,” he said. “She’s thoughtful, methodical and especially careful, accurate and clever — that and a lot more. She’s really an interesting study in how influential, how well-read and how respected you can become when you stay on a beat for that long and do the kind of great work she’s done, so consistently for so long.”

That longevity created a bevy of stories.