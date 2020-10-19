Halloween display with noose removed after complaint filed

POWELL — A Halloween display gone wrong has upset some Park County residents.

The situation was brought to the attention of the Powell Police Department by Jessica Ursuy.

At the center of the discord was a dummy dressed in full sized overalls with the head of a scarecrow, dark in color. The dummy was on its knees, hands cuffed behind its back and a noose around its neck.

Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt said officers responded to the call and talked to the residents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In our visit with them they said it was intended as a Halloween decoration. The mask of a scarecrow then went to a teddy bear head,” Eckerdt said.

Since then, following a significant backlash on social media, the entire figure has been removed. The residents told police it was to have been the first step in a larger display.

Ursuy, and others, were not convinced.