Hanna residents will be allowed to return home after fire prompted evacuations

Hanna residents were being allowed to return home starting at 1 p.m. Sunday after a wildfire prompted evacuations a day earlier.

The Carbon County Office of Emergency Management was working with local authorities to bring back the residents who evacuated, the agency said in a press release.

However, residents that return were being asked to shelter in place.

The fire has burned roughly 7,500 acres since it ignited Saturday and is 0% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. FEMA on Saturday authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs due to the blaze, which threatened roughly 200 home and 846 residents.

The fire burned over the town's water treatment plant and destroyed one engine, according to FEMA.

The Saratoga Sun reported that Hanna Mayor Lois Buchanan told residents in a Facebook post that the town was likely safe.