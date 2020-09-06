Hanna residents will be allowed to return home after fire prompted evacuations

Hanna residents were being allowed to return home starting at 1 p.m. Sunday after a wildfire prompted evacuations a day earlier.
The Carbon County Office of Emergency Management was working with local authorities to bring back the residents who evacuated, the agency said in a press release.
However, residents that return were being asked to shelter in place.
The fire has burned roughly 7,500 acres since it ignited Saturday and is 0% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. FEMA on Saturday authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs due to the blaze, which threatened roughly 200 home and 846 residents.
The fire burned over the town's water treatment plant and destroyed one engine, according to FEMA.
The Saratoga Sun reported that Hanna Mayor Lois Buchanan told residents in a Facebook post that the town was likely safe.
"With all the hard work of fire fighting crews from all across the southern part of the state, Emergency Management, Red Cross, EMS crews and law enforcement, it looks like our little town has been saved," the mayor wrote. "So very close, but no structures within the limits lost. Power supplies should soon be restored. So thankful and blessed to have these resources available. Most of all so glad everyone is safe!"
Power to the small, Carbon County community has been restored, according to the emergency management office. Black Hills Energy is expected to go door to door to re-light pilot lights for customers that use natural gas.
