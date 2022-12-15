Hanukkah celebration planned at state capitol building

Hanukkah, which begins on the evening of Dec. 18 and will continue until the evening of Dec. 26, is a celebration of light for Jews worldwide.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the State Capitol Building in Cheyenne, the Chabad Center of Wyoming, along with Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jenny Gordon, will take part and host a menorah-lighting ceremony. Jewish communities from all over the state are invited to join this event, which is free and open to the public, a release from the center states.

“The Hanukkah party will include a giant menorah-lighting ceremony, remarks from elected leaders and community rabbis, and Hanukkah menorah gifts and treats,” the release stated.

Rabbi Zalman Mendelssohn of the Chabad Center of Wyoming in Jackson Hole and Rabbi Yaakov Raskin of the newly opened Chabad Center of Laramie will each lead the ceremony: Mendelssohn will preside over the ceremony; Raskin will tell the history and Hanukkah story.

This will be the first public Hanukkah celebration at the Capitol in two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” Raskin said in the release. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community.”

The Cheyenne lighting will not be the only one that the center holds this Hanukkah season. Lightings in Laramie and Jackson are also planned.

The Hanukkah holiday lasts for eight nights, commemorating the eight nights that one jar of oil, found a Jewish temple that had been overrun by the Syrian-Greeks and then recaptured, lasted. It was the last jar of undefiled oil left after the raid. To celebrate, Jews light an eight-armed candelabrum called a menorah.

Those interested in more information on local events and celebrations can visit www.jewishwyoming.com/Hanukkah.