top story

Hanukkah celebration planned at state capitol building

Hanukkah at the Capitol

In this photo from December 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon addresses the assembled crowd as Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn of the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming looks on. The celebration was outside due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. 

 Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, Courtesy

Hanukkah, which begins on the evening of Dec. 18 and will continue until the evening of Dec. 26, is a celebration of light for Jews worldwide.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the State Capitol Building in Cheyenne, the Chabad Center of Wyoming, along with Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jenny Gordon, will take part and host a menorah-lighting ceremony. Jewish communities from all over the state are invited to join this event, which is free and open to the public, a release from the center states.

“The Hanukkah party will include a giant menorah-lighting ceremony, remarks from elected leaders and community rabbis, and Hanukkah menorah gifts and treats,” the release stated.

Hanukkah at the Capitol

In this photo from December 2021, Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn talks with Gov. Mark Gordon as a Dreidel Man looks on. The giant Capitol Menorah can be seen on the left.

Rabbi Zalman Mendelssohn of the Chabad Center of Wyoming in Jackson Hole and Rabbi Yaakov Raskin of the newly opened Chabad Center of Laramie will each lead the ceremony: Mendelssohn will preside over the ceremony; Raskin will tell the history and Hanukkah story.

This will be the first public Hanukkah celebration at the Capitol in two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” Raskin said in the release. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community.”

Hanukkah at the Capitol

The crowd sings, claps and dances to Hanukkah songs in the State Capitol Building in this photo from December 2021. 

The Cheyenne lighting will not be the only one that the center holds this Hanukkah season. Lightings in Laramie and Jackson are also planned.

The Hanukkah holiday lasts for eight nights, commemorating the eight nights that one jar of oil, found a Jewish temple that had been overrun by the Syrian-Greeks and then recaptured, lasted. It was the last jar of undefiled oil left after the raid. To celebrate, Jews light an eight-armed candelabrum called a menorah.

Those interested in more information on local events and celebrations can visit www.jewishwyoming.com/Hanukkah.

If you want to learn more about Hanukkah, here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday.
