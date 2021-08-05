Harassment prompts health department to take down COVID social media posts

DOUGLAS — Converse County Public Health has taken down its social media posts after its employees were harassed by people on Facebook late last week.

Converse County Public Health nurse manager Darcey Cowardin said on Friday a handful of out-of-state people made verbally aggressive comments toward employees on Facebook and over the phone concerning COVID-19 updates it made in the past couple weeks.

“Within five minutes our Facebook page was flooded,” she said, adding that the comments did not consist of threats, just name-calling. “All of us knew about it. When a message went out we all received a notification at the same time. It was a lot of personal attacks.

“We had to shut down social media because of the stuff we were receiving.”

The case has been sent over to Wyoming Supervising Attorney General Jackson Engels’ office.

“It’s terrible and unfortunate (with) what’s happening to my client,” Engels told the Douglas Budget on the phone. “It just makes me sick.”

The recent incident was not the first time county public health employees reportedly got harassed.