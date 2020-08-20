Harmful algae bloom confirmed at Keyhole

SUNDANCE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a recreational use advisory for Keyhole Reservoir due to a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB).

On Aug. 10, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality received a report from Keyhole State Park of dog illnesses that were potentially linked to cyanobacteria exposure. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality visited the reservoir on August 12 and collected water samples.

Cyanobacteria densities were found to exceed the 20,000 cells/mL recreational use threshold as identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan. Cyanotoxin results are pending. The Wyoming Department of Health is working directly with resource management agencies to ensure that signs are posted at the reservoirs.

HCBs are also referred to as harmful algal blooms (HABs) since cyanobacteria are commonly known as blue-green algae.

The Department of Health issues advisories to inform the public that there may be health risks for people and animals in areas where HCBs occur. Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the water body and conditions can change frequently.

