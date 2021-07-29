 Skip to main content
Harmful algae blooms present at Pathfinder Reservoir
top story

Harmful algae blooms present at Pathfinder Reservoir

  Updated
Pathfinder

Water marks left by the North Platte River line the canyon wall below Pathfinder Dam. Officials have issued an advisory for a harmful algae bloom.

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

Higher than normal levels of the blue-green algae cyanobacteria have been identified in Pathfinder Reservoir, according to an advisory issued by several agencies including the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. 

At low levels, the bacteria "play an important role in aquatic ecosystems," but at high levels can produce toxins dangerous to humans, pets and livestock, according to a release from the department. 

The toxins can cause rashes, itching, numbness, nausea, fatigue, disorientation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. The health department encourages anyone exposed to the algae blooms who experience adverse health effects to call their doctor. 

Dangerous algae blooms can be identified by their bluish-green appearance that can look like grass clippings or spilled paint in the water, according to the release. 

While the reservoir is under an advisory, it is still open to the public. The health department advises individuals to avoid areas of water with the blooms and to avoid consuming the water or allowing pets to drink the water. 

The Wyoming Poison Control Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

