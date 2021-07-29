Harmful algae blooms present at Pathfinder Reservoir

Higher than normal levels of the blue-green algae cyanobacteria have been identified in Pathfinder Reservoir, according to an advisory issued by several agencies including the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

At low levels, the bacteria "play an important role in aquatic ecosystems," but at high levels can produce toxins dangerous to humans, pets and livestock, according to a release from the department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The toxins can cause rashes, itching, numbness, nausea, fatigue, disorientation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. The health department encourages anyone exposed to the algae blooms who experience adverse health effects to call their doctor.

Dangerous algae blooms can be identified by their bluish-green appearance that can look like grass clippings or spilled paint in the water, according to the release.

While the reservoir is under an advisory, it is still open to the public. The health department advises individuals to avoid areas of water with the blooms and to avoid consuming the water or allowing pets to drink the water.

The Wyoming Poison Control Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.