Harrison Ford, Kanye West to reportedly take part in celebrity softball game in Cody

Harrison Ford and Kanye West will headline a June celebrity softball game in Cody that will raise money for cancer research, an organizer in the northwest Wyoming town said Tuesday.

"The crazy thing is they don’t know who I am," said Ryan Brown, who works for the city of Cody and hosts a radio show there. "They’re just like, 'Yeah, I’m in.' It’s just amazing how people jump on stuff like this."

The list of confirmed players includes several former professional athletes, including former Broncos Byron Chamberlain, Spencer Larsen and Shawn Moore. The weekend's events will start on June 12, after a banquet at the Cody legion baseball field. The next day, the players will take part in a home run derby at 4 p.m. and the game will start at 6 p.m. Country musician Bobby Chitwood will play a concert afterward.

Brown said Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is "50/50" on participating.

Tickets for all of the events can be purchased online. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000, and tickets can be purchased for as little as $2.24.