You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harrison Ford, Kanye West to reportedly take part in celebrity softball game in Cody
View Comments
breaking top story

Harrison Ford, Kanye West to reportedly take part in celebrity softball game in Cody

{{featured_button_text}}
Mexico The Call of the Wild

Actor Harrison Ford answers questions during a press event to promote his new film, "The Call of the Wild," in Mexico City in February. 

 Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Harrison Ford and Kanye West will headline a June celebrity softball game in Cody that will raise money for cancer research, an organizer in the northwest Wyoming town said Tuesday.

"The crazy thing is they don’t know who I am," said Ryan Brown, who works for the city of Cody and hosts a radio show there. "They’re just like, 'Yeah, I’m in.' It’s just amazing how people jump on stuff like this."

The list of confirmed players includes several former professional athletes, including former Broncos Byron Chamberlain, Spencer Larsen and Shawn Moore. The weekend's events will start on June 12, after a banquet at the Cody legion baseball field. The next day, the players will take part in a home run derby at 4 p.m. and the game will start at 6 p.m. Country musician Bobby Chitwood will play a concert afterward. 

Brown said Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is "50/50" on participating. 

Tickets for all of the events can be purchased online. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000, and tickets can be purchased for as little as $2.24.

Ford, known for his roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, owns a home in Jackson. West has purchased two ranches near Cody and has been active in the community; he's said he plans to move parts of his business to the northwest Wyoming community, and he's held Sunday service concerts there. 

32 famous people with Wyoming connections

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News