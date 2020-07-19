Hartville's Kindness Ranch assists large dog rescue effort in Texas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A team from the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Hartville knew the scene would be rough before they drove more than 1,000 miles to Athens, Texas, to join an effort to rescue dozens of dogs.

After a dog breeder there had died, the dogs were found living in poor conditions on a seven-acre property, said John Ramer, executive director of the nonprofit sanctuary for former research and lab animals.

“We had had numerous people try and describe it to us,” he said. “But no words prepared us for what we walked into.”

He and lead dog caregiver Rachel Batcher for two days helped other animal rescue groups live-trap the dogs. Despite the long trip to a state hit hard in this summer’s COVID-19 surge, Ramer knew they had to help when he heard about the number of animals and their living conditions. The pandemic itself was another reason; many other rescues have been impacted by the economy.