Hartville's Kindness Ranch assists large dog rescue effort in Texas

A team from the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Hartville knew the scene would be rough before they drove more than 1,000 miles to Athens, Texas, to join an effort to rescue dozens of dogs.
After a dog breeder there had died, the dogs were found living in poor conditions on a seven-acre property, said John Ramer, executive director of the nonprofit sanctuary for former research and lab animals.
“We had had numerous people try and describe it to us,” he said. “But no words prepared us for what we walked into.”
He and lead dog caregiver Rachel Batcher for two days helped other animal rescue groups live-trap the dogs. Despite the long trip to a state hit hard in this summer’s COVID-19 surge, Ramer knew they had to help when he heard about the number of animals and their living conditions. The pandemic itself was another reason; many other rescues have been impacted by the economy.
“And even though the climate may not have been the healthiest for humans, it was much worse for the animals,” he said. “I would have felt like we weren't fulfilling our role as a sanctuary if we didn't offer to help or go down there. I have a really hard time asking people to donate to our facility and our mission if we're actively or knowingly not fulfilling it. So it wasn't a matter of if we should or not. It was a matter of we can, so we have to.”
The facility was known to sell "canines with questionable claims of pedigree" and had sold or donated canines to facilities for research or teaching, according to a Kindness Ranch press release.
The ranch rescues animals from laboratories and teaching facilities as an alternative to them being euthanized when they’re healthy enough mentally and physically to be rehabilitated and adopted out, Ramer explained.
Kindness Ranch has helped rescue out-of-state animals in other circumstances, like 18 dogs and two rabbits they transported from Florida after Hurricane Dorian last year to help a shelter there make room for more displaced animals.
The board president told him that Kindness Ranch's 15 years in existence has been preparation for something like the rescue operation in Texas.
“This is a very rare thing for us that we were able to intercept the transfer of these animals to labs, shelters or teaching facilities,” Ramer said. “And we don't normally get to do that, which was what made this such a big deal.”
Rescue operation
The rescue crews arrived on the breeder's property to find numerous enclosures on the overgrown property littered in trash. They estimated 40 to 60 dogs, with some estimates as high as 90. But they didn’t see any dogs when they first arrived. They found fences down, and dogs roamed in and out of the property. Neighbors had shot some of them. He describes and shows footage of the scene in a video on the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary Facebook page.
Leading the rescue effort was Tia Torres, the star of Animal Planet’s “Pit Bulls & Parolees” and founder of Villalobos Rescue Center in Louisiana, Ramer said. Camera crews for the show filmed the rescue and interviewed and followed Ramer while he was there.
Most of the dogs were so feral it proved a struggle to safely catch them. Kindness Ranch’s budget allowed the team to stay for two days of the effort. They'd planned to bring four dogs to the sanctuary to eventually be adopted and managed to return with one. More were still uncaught, too sick to travel or are wolf-dogs, which are illegal to own in Wyoming and went to other rescues. Three more dogs may be transported to the Hartville sanctuary in the next month or so, depending on whether they're healthy enough to travel.
Kindness Ranch’s new rescue is a German shepherd mix they named Q. Ramer expects a cost of $4,500 to $5,000 to restore the dog’s health. A Wheatland veteran diagnosed Q with heartworm, anemia, dry eye and two bacterial infections. The dog will need extensive dental work, vaccines for the first time and to be neutered before being adopted.
“And to think that there was possibly up to 90 dogs living in the same conditions,” Ramer said. “That’s 90 dogs that are probably battling the same issues.”
The breeder in Texas, where it's a big business to sell wolf-dog crosses, at one time bred wolf-dogs and mainly misrepresented northern breed dogs (like huskies, malamutes and German shepherds) as wolf-dogs, Ramer explained.
"Some of them would obviously not be social. He had generations of inbred dogs. He had some that were just aggressive or that once they hit a certain age, they're considered unadoptable. And it’s those dogs that he would donate to labs and schools for genetic and behavioral research purposes and God only knows what else."
Ramer verified that three such facilities had received animals from the breeder, all of which were euthanized.
His experience spanning sanctuaries in all 50 states plus three countries, as well as numerous species from large cats to monkeys, includes 16 years working with wolves.
“With my background in large canines and feral canines, it seemed ideal for me to be able to go down with my team and help on such a large-scale rescue."
High hopes
Q’s situation is the opposite of the dogs the sanctuary rescues from laboratories that have spent their lives indoors, because the dog has lived outside his whole life.
“I got to watch him figure out that a window just only lets you see outside. You don't actually get to go outside,” Ramer said.
He has high hopes for Q’s future. The dog is cautious but curious with an outgoing temperament. Ramer was able to scratch its head days after the rescue, which is a major step for a feral dog. Q showed no sign of aggression during the veterinary exam.
It will take about three months before the sanctuary can even consider adopting him out.
“But in the next three months, I can see him bonding with the staff and actually beginning to equate people as a positive thing.”
Find out more about Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary at kindnessranch.org and Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary on Facebook.
