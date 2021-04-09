Harvesting roadkill in Wyoming will be legal in July

Sometimes a high-speed collision renders the remains inedible. But other times, collisions are glancing or lower-speed and plenty of meat is suitable for freezers, Sous vide baths, crockpots, grills — and ultimately human stomachs.

The legislation that Gordon signed off on imposes some notable restrictions. For one, whole carcasses will have to be removed, which means it won’t be legal to lop off a quarter or carve out a backstrap from an animal that met its end in a collision.

Some species are off-limits, too. Bighorn sheep, mountain goats and grizzly bears won’t be salvageable, nor will wolves in the northwest corner of Wyoming where the species is managed as a trophy game animal. Some migratory birds and any species designated as threatened or endangered also cannot be taken.

“Deer, elk, moose, pronghorn — those will be the species that folks primarily have an interest in,” King said.

Salvaged meat cannot be donated to nonprofits, according to the legislation.

Over the next few months, Game and Fish and WYDOT will draw up draft regulations for roadkill harvests that will need to be OK’d by the commissions of both agencies.