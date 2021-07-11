Hay prices causing issues for stockgrowers

But the biggest issue driving prices, Watts and Magagna said, is the distances that hay has to be shipped around the state.

Watts said he is already bringing in hay from as far as 400 miles, and Magagna said these distances are increasing prices because of the lingering coronavirus issues in the trucking industry.

"The other factor, when you're bringing in hay, is that trucking is an issue,” Magagna said. “(With) the demand and lack of truck drivers and everything, freight is higher as well. So hay in Wyoming is no doubt going to be very high. It's going to be almost for sure higher priced, and if you have to bring hay in from other areas, then the freight becomes an issue.”

The increased hay prices are already affecting the pocketbooks of stockgrowers in the county and the state, which may ultimately affect whether stockgrowers are able to maintain their herds.

Magagna said the impacts are slightly less for those producers who pasture cattle for the summer before selling them to feed lots, because some of those producers were able to make the determination early this season not to move as many animals as they normally would to pasture.

But those who run cow-calf operations may not be so lucky.