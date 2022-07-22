Haynes joins Rammell for governor campaign, would be senior advisor

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell held a news conference Thursday to announce that Dr. Taylor Haynes has publicly endorsed his candidacy and accepted his invitation to serve as his senior advisor if he is elected governor.

“If we have the honor of working together in the governor’s office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming’s most difficult issues,” Rammell said in prepared remarks shared with the WTE by email. “We are both educated men in the sciences with ranching and sporting backgrounds. We would bring to the office of governor expertise on many fronts, including health care, education, agriculture and multiple land use, to name a few.”

Haynes, a Laramie-area rancher and physician, ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor in 2010, as a member of the Constitution Party, and 2014 and 2018 as a Republican.

His residency was challenged in the latter campaign by a resident who said the portion of his ranch that contained his home was on the Colorado side of the border.

“We are both constitutional conservatives and believe Wyoming should be sovereign over all its land and natural resources,” Rammell continued. “We believe that Wyoming, when it entered statehood, had its sovereignty and power usurped unconstitutionally by the federal government. We also believe we have reached a point in history when Wyoming must assert its constitutional right to manage all of the 30 million acres of public lands in order to remain solvent.”