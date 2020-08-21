Haze blankets Wyoming as wildfires roar in California

Wildfires burning in central and northern California led to deteriorating air quality in Wyoming late this week.
Smoke began to appear over central Wyoming on Thursday, resulting in a bright red sun that evening, and hazy conditions have persisted into the weekend.
"All the smoke coming across Wyoming is coming around from the large forest fires in central California," said Jason Straub, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. "High pressure over Utah has the wind flow going right around it, ... and it’s coming right across the state."
More than a dozen separate fires in California are contributing to the smoke, Straub said. He expects the haze to last here until at least Monday and Tuesday. It first began entering the Teton Valley in Wyoming on Wednesday night.
"Right now, the high pressure steering all this into the state is not moving anywhere," he explained.
It's not uncommon for smoke to blow that far across the country, Straub said. It just requires wind flow coming from the direction of the fires.
Other than visibility, the haze shouldn't cause too many ill effects, Straub said. Smoke could affect people with breathing problems, but "the smoke is fairly limited right now, so it’s only the most susceptible who might have some issues with the smoke," he said.
However, the National Weather Service in Riverton did put out an air quality alert for central and western Wyoming late Friday afternoon, which remains in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.
"It is recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time," the alert reads. "Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions."
The weather service said in a Facebook post that runny nose, burning eyes, cough, phlegm, wheezing and trouble breathing can be signs of being affected by the smoke.
Current air conditions can be found at wyvisnet.com. The air quality was listed as moderate Friday evening in Casper.
As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, there were no fires burning in Wyoming at a size comparable to those in California or Colorado, Straub said. But a lack of moisture here would allow for any fires that do take off to become a problem.
"Conditions in the state are running pretty dry for this part of the year," Straub said. "Relative humidity is still going to be very low for the state through the middle of next week, so all the fuels are ready for burning if any fires were to start."
Yellowstone National Park implemented additional fire restrictions at noon Friday because of "very high fire danger," it announced. Charcoal and wood camp fires are now prohibited in the park's backcountry, even in established fire rings.
The California fires have killed at least five people and come after an unprecedented lightning siege dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days. As of Thursday, they have destroyed 175 structures, including homes, and are threatening 50,000 more, said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Thirty-three civilians and firefighters have been injured, and at least two people were missing. More than 10,000 firefighters are on the front lines.
Most of the fires have been in northern California, chewing through about 500 square miles of brushland, rural areas, canyon country and dense forest surrounding San Francisco.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
