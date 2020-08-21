Haze blankets Wyoming as wildfires roar in California

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wildfires burning in central and northern California led to deteriorating air quality in Wyoming late this week.

Smoke began to appear over central Wyoming on Thursday, resulting in a bright red sun that evening, and hazy conditions have persisted into the weekend.

"All the smoke coming across Wyoming is coming around from the large forest fires in central California," said Jason Straub, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. "High pressure over Utah has the wind flow going right around it, ... and it’s coming right across the state."

More than a dozen separate fires in California are contributing to the smoke, Straub said. He expects the haze to last here until at least Monday and Tuesday. It first began entering the Teton Valley in Wyoming on Wednesday night.

"Right now, the high pressure steering all this into the state is not moving anywhere," he explained.

It's not uncommon for smoke to blow that far across the country, Straub said. It just requires wind flow coming from the direction of the fires.