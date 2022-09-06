Haze from Idaho fire covers central Wyoming, air quality alert issued

Central Wyoming is hazier than usual.

Smoke from a large wildfire in Idaho is moving across the state, cloaking the skies.

An air quality alert was issued in central and southern Wyoming on Tuesday afternoon, and will be in effect until Wednesday. Anyone with respiratory or heart problems, as well as young children and elderly people, should minimize their time outside and avoid too much exertion.

The alert comes as much of the western United States is experiencing record-breaking high temperatures.

In Casper, temperatures climbed to 100 degrees over Labor Day weekend. Sunday marked the first time it has reached 100 in Casper in the month of September (at least since records began in 1939), according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Straub.

The worst of the haziness in central Wyoming is expected to last through Thursday, Straub said. A cold front is expected to come across the Wind River Basin from the north then, pushing smoke out.

The Riverton NWS office plans to issue a fire weather watch affecting Fremont, Sweetwater and Natrona counties on Thursday, as the wind could create erratic fire behavior. Thunderstorms are also possible in the area at that time, according to the office.

The smoke is coming from the Ross Fork Fire in the Boise Mountains, in southern Idaho.

That fire began from a lightning strike about three weeks ago, on Aug. 14, and has spread to more than 24,000 acres. It was 4% contained as of Tuesday.

Hot and dry winds have moved the fire through grass and fir trees, closing parts of Sawtooth National Forest. Residents in the area were evacuated over the weekend.

“For most of August, smoke was moving northeast into Montana,” said Straub. “Now, winds are shifting and pushing it straight east to Wyoming.”

On Tuesday, Casper and areas of northeast Wyoming reported moderate air quality levels, while the rest of the state still showed good quality air, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.

This year, Straub said, high pressure centered over Utah has pushed the bulk of wildfire smoke in the Mountain West northward to Idaho and Montana. Last year, Wyoming saw many more hazy days in the summer due to high pressure centered on Colorado, Oklahoma and north Texas that drew smoke from California wildfires across the central U.S.

“It’s spreading just as far,” Straub said, “it’s just spreading in a different location this year.”

Dangerous fire conditions should last at least another month in most of Wyoming.