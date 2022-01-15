Head of Ucross, artist community in northern Wyoming, to retire in April

Sharon Dynak, longtime president and executive director of the Wyoming artists’ retreat Ucross, will pass the torch onto new leadership and retire in April.

The organization’s board of trustees tapped William Belcher, the organization’s current director of development and external relations, to take Dynak’s place, according to a Thursday news release.

Dynak will stay on as an advisor for more months after she retires.

“It has been a long and exciting adventure and a great honor to work on behalf of contemporary writers, artists, composers and choreographers — as well as scientists, curators, educators and others,” she said in the release.

Dynak has led the northern Wyoming artists' community for the past 25 years.

Ucross occupies 20,000 acres near Sheridan and Buffalo. It hosts creatives looking for a quiet, scenic place to work and brainstorm. It has room for 10 resident artists at a time — usually four writers, four visual artists and two musical composers, according to the release.

The organization also puts on educational programming, and hosts conferences and public events.

“Ucross is a rare and remarkable place. As director of development and external relations, I’ve had the benefit of working alongside the board, staff and Sharon for more than four years,” Belcher said in the release. “It’s an honor to be named the next president of this renowned artist residency program, and I look forward to preserving the Ucross experience, championing its alumni artists and strengthening the organization so that it can continue to serve artists and the community in its awe-inspiring setting for years to come.”

