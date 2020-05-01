Head-on collision near Wright kills woman, injures six others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Utah woman died and six people — including three children — were injured after her sedan collided head-on with a truck Thursday night east of Wright.

The truck was driving eastbound on Wyoming 450 near milepost 57 when its driver slowed and turned into an adjacent drive. The Utah woman, 39-year-old Kandi L. Tanner, failed to navigate a slight curve and crossed the center line, where her Volkswagen Jetta collided with the Dodge Ram, according to a Friday news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Tanner, from St. George, Utah, was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The child in her car was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, as were all five people in the truck, after sustaining unknown injuries. Two of the truck's passengers were juveniles. They were all wearing seat belts.

Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of the collision at 8:41 p.m. Thursday.

Driver inattention by Tanner is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. She is the 23rd person to die on Wyoming's roadways this year, compared to 52 at this point last year, 26 in 2018 and 33 in 2017.

