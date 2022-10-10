Head-on crash kills 2 in western Wyoming

Two people died Saturday afternoon when a pair of pickups collided head-on north of Rock Springs, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The patrol identified the victims as Mark Jenkins, 66, of Illinois, and Codi Burris, 43, of Wyoming.

The crash occurred as the two were driving in opposite directions on U.S. Highway 191 between Rock Springs and Farson. A Chevrolet truck heading south moved into the northbound lanes, where it struck a Ford pickup.

There's no indication that either driver braked before the collision, the highway patrol said. Authorities suspect driver fatigue may have played a role in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Two other people were injured in the crash. The highway patrol report does not indicate the severity of their injuries.