Headdress of revered Northern Arapaho leader returned to tribe

The headdress of one of the most prominent Northern Arapaho leaders in the tribe’s history has been returned to the tribe and will be welcomed home Saturday in a repatriation ceremony.
Chief Black Coal — who guided many Northern Arapaho during the 19th century, including during their move to the Wind River Reservation — gave his headdress to a non-Native dentist who lived in Wyoming and would often travel to the reservation to provide dental care.
After being passed down through his family for years, the great-grandson of that dentist contacted the tribe late last year to see if they’d want Black Coal’s headdress back. The tribe’s Historic Preservation Office said yes.
“I just felt like it was just meant to be,” said Jordan Dresser, collections manager of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office. “We’re starting off a brand new decade ... and I feel like he’s coming back to teach us some things.”
Dresser said he traveled with his father, Northern Arapaho Business Council member Samuel Dresser, a descendant of Black Coal and others to retrieve the headdress in Massachusetts.
The headdress is more than 140 years old, according to the Tribal Historic Preservation office.
On Saturday afternoon at the Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe, community members will have the chance see Black Coal’s headdress and welcome it back to the community during a ceremony.
“When you look at the headdress, it’s powerful. It’s like (Chief Black Coal) looks at you, and it’s almost like he’s looking you up and down thinking about what kind of man are you are, what kind of woman you are,” Dresser said. “Regardless of how you may be, he will you will accept you. At the same time, he’ll want to change you for the better.”
The headdress has been stored at the University of Wyoming to be disinfected since. After Saturday’s repatriation ceremony, Dresser explained — after consultation with tribal members and the community — they’ll begin conservation work on the headdress and then likely put it on display.
Eventually, Dresser continued, he hopes the headdress can be a prominent part of a museum displaying the culture and history of the Northern Arapaho, where younger generations can learn about their identities and see reflections of themselves in Black Coal’s headdress and other items.
The repatriation follows a string of recent successes for Northern Arapaho cultural preservation.
In 2017, Northern Arapaho boys who died at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School were returned to the reservation to be buried. The boarding school was part of a system meant to force Indigenous children to abandon their traditional culture and values in favor of European and Western practices.
Last year, in October, the tribe welcomed 10 buffalo to the reservation. The Northern Arapaho’s buffalo — an important animal to many tribes — joined the more than 30 who already live on Wind River as part of the Eastern Shoshone’s herd.
“For us, with this, this is just another win — and it’s like all these things are happening for a reason,” Dresser said. “This was just a big team effort. I’m just really excited; I’m just really humbled by it all.”