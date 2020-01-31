Headdress of revered Northern Arapaho leader returned to tribe

On Saturday afternoon at the Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe, community members will have the chance see Black Coal’s headdress and welcome it back to the community during a ceremony.

“When you look at the headdress, it’s powerful. It’s like (Chief Black Coal) looks at you, and it’s almost like he’s looking you up and down thinking about what kind of man are you are, what kind of woman you are,” Dresser said. “Regardless of how you may be, he will you will accept you. At the same time, he’ll want to change you for the better.”

The headdress has been stored at the University of Wyoming to be disinfected since. After Saturday’s repatriation ceremony, Dresser explained — after consultation with tribal members and the community — they’ll begin conservation work on the headdress and then likely put it on display.

Eventually, Dresser continued, he hopes the headdress can be a prominent part of a museum displaying the culture and history of the Northern Arapaho, where younger generations can learn about their identities and see reflections of themselves in Black Coal’s headdress and other items.