Health agency tracks Teton County mask complaints

Larry Huhn, co-owner of Hoback Market, called it “Pandora’s box” when asked to comment on masks.

“A lot of people are not in agreement,” he said.

Huhn said for the first four months of the pandemic, before the health order, his employees and customers were not wearing masks.

He claims no one got sick until they started wearing masks, and said he thinks it’s because so many people still wear them improperly.

“In the heart of the pandemic we had 340,000 people come into our store,” he said. “We sent 2.7 million items through the check-out. We didn’t have any marks on the floor. We didn’t have sneeze guards.”

He said not only was everyone healthy, but they weren’t fighting.

Huhn said he’s personally had to break up fights between customers who were yelling at each other over masks.

“The minute they passed the mandate for masks we had knock-down, freaking drag-out fights,” he said. “People just being a—holes, it was miserable.”

Huhn said most of the market’s customers comply, and he isn’t going to make his employees force customers to put them on.