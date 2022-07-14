Health and Human Services department asserts protection of emergency abortions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services affirmed in a statement this week that Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act will protect providers “when offering legally-mandated, life- or health-saving abortion services in emergency situations.”

The announcement follows President Joe Biden’s Friday executive order meant to protect access to reproductive health care services, including abortions, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade late last month.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the Monday statement that “federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care.”

“Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care,” he said.

Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban already has exemptions that allow abortions in cases that involve rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

But advocates and providers have questioned how people would be protected legally under those exemptions, particularly when it comes to the ambiguity of deciding when an abortion is necessary to protect a mother’s health or life.

Giovannina Anthony, one of the doctors who performs abortions at the Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic in Jackson, the lone Wyoming clinic that offers the service, previously told the Star-Tribune that she thinks “the rape and incest inclusions are not meant to help any victims” but, rather, are “meant to make the statute politically palatable.”

Anthony previously told the Star-Tribune that it’s unlikely the clinic will continue to offer abortions under the trigger law’s exemptions because the risks are too high; providers who are found to have illegally performed an abortion will face a felony charge and up to 14 years in prison under the law’s current language.

Founder of Wellspring Health Access Julie Burkhart, who had intended to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer, said in a press conference following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in late June that she was consulting with legal counsel to see if the clinic could still offer abortions under those exemptions.