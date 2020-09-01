 Skip to main content
Health department announces four more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Health officials have confirmed that four more Wyoming people have died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department announced Tuesday. 

The deaths include: 

  • An older Fremont County woman who died in late August after being hospitalized in another state for treatment. The woman had health conditions that put her at greater risk for serious illness related to COVID-19;
  • An older Washakie County man who died in July after being hospitalized. The man had been exposed to the virus, health officials say, during an outbreak at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center. That outbreak has resulted in seven deaths, six of which were Wyoming residents;
  • An older Lincoln County man who died in June and had been hospitalized in another state for treatment. The woman had health conditions that put her at greater risk for serious illness related to COVID-19;
  • An older Park County woman who died in July in an out-of-state hospital. She had been exposed to the virus in a long-term care facility in another state.

The Wyoming Health Department tracks deaths by the victim's place of residence rather than the place where they died. Deaths in other states have sometimes taken weeks to report and are added based on information from death certificates.

The latest fatalities bring to 41 the number of Wyomingites who've died after contracting COVID-19. Of those, 14 have been Fremont County residents, most of whom were members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

The four fatalities match the single-day high in deaths for Wyoming. In March, four members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, including three from the same family, died on the same day

Eleven coronavirus deaths were announced in August, the most in a single month in Wyoming so far.

Wyoming has now recorded 3,282 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 584 probable cases since the pandemic emerged in March. 

