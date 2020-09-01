Health department announces four more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials have confirmed that four more Wyoming people have died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department announced Tuesday.

The deaths include:

An older Fremont County woman who died in late August after being hospitalized in another state for treatment. The woman had health conditions that put her at greater risk for serious illness related to COVID-19;

An older Washakie County man who died in July after being hospitalized. The man had been exposed to the virus, health officials say, during an outbreak at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center. That outbreak has resulted in seven deaths, six of which were Wyoming residents;

An older Lincoln County man who died in June and had been hospitalized in another state for treatment. The woman had health conditions that put her at greater risk for serious illness related to COVID-19;

An older Park County woman who died in July in an out-of-state hospital. She had been exposed to the virus in a long-term care facility in another state.

The Wyoming Health Department tracks deaths by the victim's place of residence rather than the place where they died. Deaths in other states have sometimes taken weeks to report and are added based on information from death certificates.