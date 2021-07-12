Health department made changes to death certificates without notice, former coroner alleges

The former coroner cited a section of the Wyoming Administrative Code, which states that a cause of death can only be changed with a signed statement from the coroner or physician who signed off on the certificate.

When he brought the issues up to the Department of Health, Stratmoen said he was told the changes were made to align with federal reporting guidelines. He said he wasn’t satisfied with that explanation.

“If it doesn’t fit somebody at that level’s arbitrary idea of what they want, then they changed it,” Stratmoen said. “You know, life and death don’t fit into nice tiny little neat boxes, and our obligation and requirement under the law is to be accurate.”

Stratmoen said at least one other county coroner in Wyoming had reportedly been experiencing the same changes to their death records, but did not specify which.

Big Horn County Coroner Del Atwood said in a statement to the Star-Tribune that his office had noticed “issues” with the certificates earlier in 2021, and brought them to the attention of the Department of Health.

Starting in February, Atwood said, the office has been working with the Big Horn County attorney and the state’s Vital Statistics department to address those concerns.