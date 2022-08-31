Health department offering free overdose antidote

The Wyoming Department of Health is offering free Narcan — a temporary opioid overdose antidote — to Wyoming agencies, businesses and organizations.

Narcan is meant to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The medication's active ingredient — naloxone hydrochloride — can restore normal breathing in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, from an opioid overdose. Sometimes more than one dose of naloxone is needed when dealing with stronger opioids like fentanyl. In some cases, the medication can be lifesaving.

Recent upticks in overdose deaths in Wyoming are believed to be largely attributed to an increase in synthetic opioid-involved overdose deaths, according to the department of health.

There were 94 overdose deaths in Wyoming in 2016, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. That dropped to 62 deaths in 2017. Overdose deaths then increased to 106 in 2021.

That follows trends across the nation. Synthetic opioid-involved death rates grew by more than 56% from 2019 to 2020 across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Synthetic opioids made up over 82% of opioid-related deaths in 2020.

The free Narcan is funded through the State Opioid Response Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The state health department's Substance Abuse Prevention Program previously provided free Narcan to groups in Wyoming from 2016 to last fall when the federal grant for the program ended.

The Narcan is for groups rather than individuals. People interested in a personal supply of naloxone should ask local pharmacies or medical providers about the medication. Insurance sometimes covers naloxone prescriptions and some pharmacies can provide naloxone without a prescription.

Medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders is also available throughout Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health Behavioral Health Division contracts for medication-assisted treatment services and other opioid use treatment services with community providers.

Services from community substance abuse treatment providers is available regardless of a person's ability to pay. People can visit https://health.wyo.gov/behavioralhealth/mhsa/treatment/ to find a community or certified provider.

Groups interested in receiving the free Narcan can visit https://health.wyo.gov/behavioralhealth/mhsa/mat/ to learn more. People can find online Narcan administration training at https://www.getnaloxonenow.org/#gettraining. The training is free for people who use a Wyoming address on the site.