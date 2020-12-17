Health officials announce 23 more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming

The number of people in Wyoming who've died after contracting COVID-19 has risen by 23, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
There have now been more deaths announced in December -- 136 -- than in any other month in Wyoming. The previous record was 128 in November.
To date, 351 people in the state have died after contracting the virus. Thirty of those deaths have been announced so far this week.
For comparison, 29 people died during Wyoming's worst flu season on record. And so far this year, about 120 people have died here in highway crashes.
The latest deaths include 11 people from Natrona County, which leads the state with 74 COVID-19 deaths. They also include four people from Laramie County, three from Converse County, two each from Fremont and Sheridan counties and one from Goshen County.
Fourteen of the latest people to die had been hospitalized prior to their deaths, according to the health department. Sixteen had health conditions had put them at greater risk of serious illness tied to the coronavirus.
Eight of the most recent deaths had been residents of long-term care facilities. Wyoming has the third highest rate of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths in the country, according to data compiled by AARP.
Support Local Journalism
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. Gov. Mark Gordon instituted a statewide mask order in early December.
Of late, cases and hospitalizations have begun to fall. Deaths tend to trail behind the other indicators, in part because the state does not announce them until they have received a death certificate.
There are other hopeful signs: The vaccine for COVID-19 began to be distributed in Wyoming this week. On Tuesday, health care workers in Cheyenne began to receive doses. On Wednesday, vaccinations began for health care workers in the Casper area.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
Photos: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wyoming
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.