Health officials announce 23 more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming

The number of people in Wyoming who've died after contracting COVID-19 has risen by 23, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

There have now been more deaths announced in December -- 136 -- than in any other month in Wyoming. The previous record was 128 in November.

To date, 351 people in the state have died after contracting the virus. Thirty of those deaths have been announced so far this week.

For comparison, 29 people died during Wyoming's worst flu season on record. And so far this year, about 120 people have died here in highway crashes.

The latest deaths include 11 people from Natrona County, which leads the state with 74 COVID-19 deaths. They also include four people from Laramie County, three from Converse County, two each from Fremont and Sheridan counties and one from Goshen County.

Fourteen of the latest people to die had been hospitalized prior to their deaths, according to the health department. Sixteen had health conditions had put them at greater risk of serious illness tied to the coronavirus.