Health officials announce six more coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming

Six more Wyoming residents have died after contracting the coronavirus, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The new deaths include two people from Converse County and one each from Natrona, Platte, Sheridan and Teton counties, the Wyoming Health Department reported.

There have now been 93 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic began in March.

Among the deaths were an older Converse County woman and an older Natrona County man who were living in unspecified long-term care facilities. Both were hospitalized before their deaths.

All six of the people had health conditions that put people at higher risk of developing a serious illness from a COVID-19 infection.

They are the first deaths announced in November.

October was Wyoming's deadliest month for COVID-19, with 37 announced deaths. That's two dozen more than September, the next highest month.

Health officials only include deaths in the state's official tally based on death certificate information, according to the health department.