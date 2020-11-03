Health officials announce six more coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming

Six more Wyoming residents have died after contracting the coronavirus, state health officials announced Tuesday.
The new deaths include two people from Converse County and one each from Natrona, Platte, Sheridan and Teton counties, the Wyoming Health Department reported.
There have now been 93 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic began in March.
Among the deaths were an older Converse County woman and an older Natrona County man who were living in unspecified long-term care facilities. Both were hospitalized before their deaths.
All six of the people had health conditions that put people at higher risk of developing a serious illness from a COVID-19 infection.
They are the first deaths announced in November.
October was Wyoming's deadliest month for COVID-19, with 37 announced deaths. That's two dozen more than September, the next highest month.
Health officials only include deaths in the state's official tally based on death certificate information, according to the health department.
The latest deaths come amid a prolonged spike in cases that began in mid-September and has only accelerated. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state has recorded 12,399 confirmed cases and 2,108 probable cases since the pandemic began.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend has continued into October, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.