100 COVID-19 cases reported at Casper Re-Entry Center

One hundred COVID-19 cases have been reported at a Casper drug and alcohol treatment center, the facility confirmed Monday.

The Casper Re-Entry Center, a contractor for the Wyoming Department of Corrections, is run by The GEO Group, a private company that operates correctional facilities around the U.S. and abroad. The facility offers a drug treatment program for Wyoming Department of Corrections inmates who qualify.

As of Monday, 96 residents and four staff members at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, The GEO Group confirmed via email Monday evening in response to a Star-Tribune inquiry to the facility’s director.

The facility can serve roughly 150 residents in the treatment center, but it’s unclear how many total residents currently reside there.

The company’s email said nine residents and two staff members had completed a 14-day quarantine as of Monday.

A resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation told the Star-Tribune the 89 new cases were announced at the reentry center Friday after mass testing at the facility was performed Wednesday. According to the resident, two separate resident managers said there were 89 cases as of Friday.