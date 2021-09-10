120 NCSD students COVID positive, 339 quarantined in first two weeks of school

COVID-19 is surging in Wyoming, with hospitalizations and active cases near the state’s winter peak. There were 212 virus patients in Wyoming hospitals Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

At the height of the pandemic in late November, 247 people were being treated for the virus in Wyoming hospitals and active cases neared 12,000 — roughly 2% of the state. At that time, more than a dozen counties implemented local mask requirements. Shortly after, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide mandate.

State and local health officials have since credited that mandate with the plunge in infections that followed. By March, Wyoming’s mask order was lifted, as restrictions on gatherings and public spaces were limited and eventually dissolved as well.

Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns, while his state health officer and federal officials are encouraging everyone to mask up in areas with moderate to high virus transmission as a more contagious variant spreads.

Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.