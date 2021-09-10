120 NCSD students COVID positive, 339 quarantined in first two weeks of school

After two weeks of school, 120 Natrona County School District students and 26 staff have been isolated because of a positive COVID-19 test, newly released numbers from the district show.
Students and staff exposed to positive cases are told to quarantine. There have been 339 student and 31 staff quarantines.
The district will be updating the data every two weeks. Friday was the first time data was released since school returned to session on Sept. 1.
The positive student cases were spread out across the district, with the most reported at Kelly Walsh High School (19), Dean Morgan Middle School (17) and Natrona County High School (14). The most staff cases (seven) were found at central services and extended campuses. Five staff at Natrona County High tested positive.
The district did not provide a breakdown of student or staff quarantines.
The first weeks of school have proven difficult for districts across the state, with hundreds of students in quarantine. Several districts have imposed new mask requirements to stem the quarantines. Such policies have passed in at least Laramie, Albany, Sheridan, Goshen and Teton counties. On the other hand, at least three school districts have made quarantining optional amid the rise in cases.
Natrona County School District has had a mask-optional policy since late last school year. Before that time, masks were required.
COVID-19 is surging in Wyoming, with hospitalizations and active cases near the state’s winter peak. There were 212 virus patients in Wyoming hospitals Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
At the height of the pandemic in late November, 247 people were being treated for the virus in Wyoming hospitals and active cases neared 12,000 — roughly 2% of the state. At that time, more than a dozen counties implemented local mask requirements. Shortly after, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide mandate.
State and local health officials have since credited that mandate with the plunge in infections that followed. By March, Wyoming’s mask order was lifted, as restrictions on gatherings and public spaces were limited and eventually dissolved as well.
Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns, while his state health officer and federal officials are encouraging everyone to mask up in areas with moderate to high virus transmission as a more contagious variant spreads.
Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state is tied for the lowest proportion of fully and partially vaccinated residents.
Roughly 36% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 246,024 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.