124 residents of Wyoming long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since pandemic began

More than 120 residents of Wyoming long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data provided by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Those deaths account for 28% of all COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyoming.

The new data shows 47 facilities statewide have reported cases since March; 27 facilities had ongoing outbreaks as of Monday, meaning rounds of follow-up testing done at those facilities after cases were reported are either ongoing or are still turning up new cases. Nine facilities since Dec. 4 have reported cases for the first time.

Twenty-five of these locations reported new cases between Dec. 4 and Jan. 4. Eleven reported new deaths. In the last month, 43 residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have reportedly died from COVID-19.

A handful of facilities have reported new large outbreaks since early December. Gillette’s Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center doubled its case count from less than 50 to 110 including probable cases. It also added five new deaths in the last month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Life Care Center of Casper added nine new deaths since Dec. 4 and raised its case count between staff and residents from 31 to nearly 80.