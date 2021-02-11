163 Wyoming long-term care residents have died from COVID-19; number of facilities reporting cases falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The previous month, 27 facilities had ongoing cases. Fifteen of the 27 have resolved their cases in the last month, though seven locations that had previously resolved cases or that had never reported cases are now on the state’s list for “ongoing situations.”

The AARP also reports a decline in facilities seeing new COVID-19 cases, though their data is delayed by several weeks.

Less than 30% of Wyoming nursing homes reported COVID-19 cases for the four-week period ending Jan. 17, according to an AARP report — down from 50% in the four weeks prior.

Nursing homes still saw high rates of infections among staff in January, with 73% of homes reporting at least one staff member had contracted the virus. Still, that number is down from nearly 97% in December.

“It is encouraging to see our numbers of nursing home deaths and infection rates dropping,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a release from the organization. “But, these numbers are still far higher than they were this summer or fall. Since the start of this pandemic, more than 160,000 residents and staff in nursing homes have died and nearly 1.3 million people are known to have been infected with COVID-19 in these facilities.”