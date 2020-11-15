A day-by-day look at Wyoming's COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming have surged since late September, reaching a "fever pitch" in recent weeks, as Gov. Mark Gordon put it Friday.

Health officials have said hospitals may soon be unable to provide care to all residents. Government officials have repeatedly called on the population to wear face masks, socially distance and wash hands.

Gordon said Friday that the state is now considering more restrictions as cases spiral out of control.

All in all, this fall has been a whirlwind of COVID-19 news across Wyoming.