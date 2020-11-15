A day-by-day look at Wyoming's COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming have surged since late September, reaching a "fever pitch" in recent weeks, as Gov. Mark Gordon put it Friday.
Health officials have said hospitals may soon be unable to provide care to all residents. Government officials have repeatedly called on the population to wear face masks, socially distance and wash hands.
Gordon said Friday that the state is now considering more restrictions as cases spiral out of control.
All in all, this fall has been a whirlwind of COVID-19 news across Wyoming.
Here is a timeline to help you make sense of it.
- Sept. 1: 50 University of Wyoming students quarantined after off-campus gathering.
- Sept. 2: UW pauses return to in-person classes.Natrona County students return to class.
- Sept. 3: Natrona County School District reports first student COVID-19 case.
- Sept. 4: New death reported. First high school football game canceled because of COVID-19.
- Sept. 7: Wyoming Medical Center reopens respiratory clinic.
- Sept. 9: UW extends pause to students’ return.Casper nursing home reports 14 total COVID-19 cases. Governor calls press conference to address pandemic.
- Sept. 10: Six COVID-19 cases linked to Douglas bar.
- Sept. 11: State health department halts flu/COVID-19 test due to supply shortage.
- Sept. 14: UW returns to in-person classes. Four new deaths reported.
- Sept. 15: State extends health orders. Casper-Natrona County Health Department stresses need for mask use.
- Sept. 16: Second high school football game canceled because of COVID-19.
- Sept. 17: Three new deaths reported. Protesters oppose school mask requirements at state Capitol.
- Sept. 18: Casper College announces mass testing after outbreak. UW law school shifts online after outbreak. ‘Large number’ of Sheridan students quarantined.
- Sept. 22: State exceeds 5,000 total cases. Laramie County health officials stress mask usage in schools.
- Sept. 23: 13 UW athletes test positive. New death reported.
- Sept. 24: UW football schedule approved. State announces expanded restaurant capacity. State first records 100-plus cases in consecutive days. 20 UW athletes have had virus. Governor calls press conference to address pandemic. UW cheer team pauses because of cases.
- Sept. 25: Casper College quarantines residence halls.
- Sept. 27: White House task force recommends mask orders for some Wyoming counties.
- Sept. 28: Wyoming adds 1,000 new cases over 10-day span for first time.
- Sept. 29: State extends health orders, loosens restrictions on restaurants.
- Sept. 30: State surpasses 5,000 total cases.UW wrestling halts amid outbreak.
- Oct. 1: State exceeds 1,000 active confirmed cases. Three new deaths reported.
- Oct. 5: Governor calls press conference to address pandemic. National Guard deployed for contact tracing.
- Oct. 6: 12 nursing homes report COVID-19 cases.State exceeds 1,000 probable cases.
- Oct. 8: New death reported.
- Oct. 11: State surpasses 5,000 recoveries.
- Oct. 13: Three new deaths reported.
- Oct. 14: Survey shows that pandemic anxiety has risen. Wyoming Medical Center opens surge unit.
- Oct. 15: UW sorority house has outbreak.Five new cases within Natrona County schools. State surpasses 7,000 active cases.
- Oct. 16: Casper College triples active cases.Six new cases within Natrona County schools.More states require Wyoming visitors to quarantine.
- Oct. 17: Wyoming launches free at-home test.
- Oct. 20: Four new deaths reported.Laramie County discusses mask mandate.
- Oct. 21: State releases draft vaccine distribution plan. Governor calls press conference to address pandemic.
- Oct. 22: State passes 10,000 total virus cases. Casper mayor asks residents to wear masks. Seven new deaths reported. Casper College pivots to virtual classes.
- Oct. 26: More than 100 Wyomingites hospitalized. Nine new deaths reported.
- Oct. 28: White House task force coordinator visits Wyoming. City of Casper buildings cancel trick or treating because of virus. Wyoming Medical Center halts visitation amid surge.
- Oct. 29: State exceeds 4,000 active cases. 10 new deaths reported. Casper Municipal Court suspends hearings after exposure. Outbreak at Casper nursing home confirmed.
- Oct. 30: State extends health orders.
- Nov. 2: Laramie County mask mandate begins. Governor quarantines after exposure at White House coordinator’s visit. Northern Arapaho chairman tests positive. Wyoming basketball pauses after exposure. Natrona County officials shouted down in pandemic meeting. Natrona County schools announce record number of new cases (16).
- Nov. 3: Six new deaths reported. Election goes smoothly despite pandemic.
- Nov. 4: State surpasses 15,000 total cases. 10 new deaths reported.
- Nov. 6: Virus disrupts state government. 1 in 100 Wyomingites currently positive for virus. 14 deaths confirmed at Casper nursing home. Natrona County health officials plead with residents. Albany County mask mandate begins.
- Nov. 7: Nine new deaths reported.
- Nov. 8: Northern Arapaho Tribe closes casinos as virus precaution.
- Nov. 9: Education leader pleads to school district for support. 100 cases confirmed at Casper Re-Entry Center.
- Nov. 10: 13 new deaths reported.Natrona County Commissioners pass mask mandate for county-owned buildings. UW women’s basketball, volleyball pause amid virus surge.
- Nov. 11: Gordon uses CARES Act money to bring in more medical personnel. UW and Central Wyoming College pivot to virtual classes early. Sublette County requests mask order.
- Nov. 12: 21 county health officers ask governor for state mask mandate. State confirms 56 with virus have died in long-term care. State surpasses 20,000 total cases.
- Nov. 13: Governor says he’s considering statewide mask order, more state restrictions likely. Businesses say they’re concerned about making it through the winter.
- Nov. 14: 17 new deaths reported.
