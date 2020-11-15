 Skip to main content
A day-by-day look at Wyoming's COVID-19 surge
top story

A day-by-day look at Wyoming's COVID-19 surge

WMC

Medical assistant Savannah Dela Vega removes her face mask in the staff room at the respiratory clinic of Wyoming Medical Center Oct. 9 in Casper. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming have surged since late September, reaching a "fever pitch" in recent weeks, as Gov. Mark Gordon put it Friday.

Health officials have said hospitals may soon be unable to provide care to all residents. Government officials have repeatedly called on the population to wear face masks, socially distance and wash hands.

Gordon said Friday that the state is now considering more restrictions as cases spiral out of control.

All in all, this fall has been a whirlwind of COVID-19 news across Wyoming. 

Here is a timeline to help you make sense of it.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

