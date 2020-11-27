A first-person look at Wyoming's at-home COVID-19 testing

On Saturday, Nov. 7, I was in close contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

That Sunday, she began showing her first symptoms. She suffered from body aches, high fever and a cough.

Tuesday, I ordered an at-home test kit through the Wyoming Department of Health’s website. By Thursday, my sample was back in the mail. Health experts say the best time to be tested is four to five days after your exposure.

The rapid saliva tests are free for Wyoming residents and self-administered under the observance of a Vault Health consultant. The state is also offering the tests for free to workplaces. Employers can be trained to give the tests themselves, or their employees can take the test the same way I did.

Throughout the 14 days after my exposure, I never developed noticeable symptoms and my test eventually came back negative. I received my results before the close contact did, even though she was tested before I was. Her test was done with a nasal swab.