A first-person look at Wyoming's at-home COVID-19 testing
featured

A first-person look at Wyoming's at-home COVID-19 testing

COVID Self-Test

Wyoming residents have free access to at-home test kits distributed by the company Vault through the Wyoming Department of Health website. Star-Tribune photographer Cayla Nimmo ordered this at-home COVID-19 test kit that arrived late Wednesday, Nov. 11. Each kit includes the tube to collect your sample, a return package and an alcohol swab.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

On Saturday, Nov. 7, I was in close contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

That Sunday, she began showing her first symptoms. She suffered from body aches, high fever and a cough.

Tuesday, I ordered an at-home test kit through the Wyoming Department of Health’s website. By Thursday, my sample was back in the mail. Health experts say the best time to be tested is four to five days after your exposure.

The rapid saliva tests are free for Wyoming residents and self-administered under the observance of a Vault Health consultant. The state is also offering the tests for free to workplaces. Employers can be trained to give the tests themselves, or their employees can take the test the same way I did.

COVID Self-Test

Nimmo, seen here Tuesday, Nov. 10, monitored her symptoms before and after completing her test, testing checking for sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, tight chest, fever or body aches. She did not develop any noticeable symptoms throughout the 14 days.

Throughout the 14 days after my exposure, I never developed noticeable symptoms and my test eventually came back negative. I received my results before the close contact did, even though she was tested before I was. Her test was done with a nasal swab.

However, there are limitations to rapid tests. They can track if you are actively shedding the virus, but they are less sensitive and may not accurately detect if you have the virus in your body.

You can find a map with locations of in-person COVID-19 testing sites in Wyoming at covid19.wyo.gov.

Following state health guidelines, I continued to practice social distancing and self-isolate outside of work assignments for the duration of the 14 days. In that time, I documented the process of self-testing as a way to show what COVID-19 testing looks like and to help people understand what their options are if they think they might have the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
These photos are a reflection of that work.

COVID Self-Test

When the at-home kit arrives, it includes a saliva collection tube. You must wait to open this package until you are connected on a Zoom call with a representative who will walk you through the process of giving a saliva sample.
COVID Self-Test

Under the supervision of a Vault representative through a Zoom video call, you fill the tube up to the line with saliva. I took my test Thursday, Nov. 12, first thing in the morning. A representative stays with you on the video call to walk you through the process of giving your sample. As soon as your sample is added, they guide you through securely closing the sample, placing it in the testing bag, sanitizing the bag and placing it in the return packaging.
COVID Self-Test

Before giving your saliva sample, you have to avoid eating, drinking or chewing anything for 30 minutes. Because my test arrived later in the day Wednesday, I waited until Thursday to give my sample so I knew I would have time to send the package back through UPS immediately after.
COVID Self-Test

Each test packet includes return packaging for UPS priority shipping, which also comes at no cost. After taking the test under the supervision of a Vault representative, you must drop the package off at a UPS Store.
COVID Self-Test

While waiting for my test results, I continued to monitor myself for any potential symptoms of coronavirus Nov. 13. I did not develop any noticeable symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID Self-Test

I took my temperature every day while waiting for my test results. Nov. 20, my temperature measured 98.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest it reached throughout the 14 days.
COVID Self-Test

The sun is seen setting outside my window Nov. 15. Outside of work assignments, I mostly stayed at home for the 14 days, following state health guidelines.
COVID Self-Test

If I had an event to photograph, I wore two face masks, stayed outside and kept a distance between myself and other people. Here I am in the car on the way to an assignment Nov. 20.
COVID Self-Test

Saturday, Nov. 14, I received an email with my negative test result. Having ordered the test Tuesday, the process took a total of five days to complete. Although the test came back negative, I was still recommended to self-isolate when possible for the remainder of the 14 days after I was initially exposed, as the incubation period of the coronavirus can make detection difficult through saliva tests.

Cayla Nimmo is a photojournalist at the Casper Star-Tribune.

Tags

