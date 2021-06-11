A health task force updated Wyoming lawmakers on its goals. They'll likely take years to achieve.

Getting quality health care in Wyoming is hard.
The Equality State in 2018 had the fourth-lowest proportion of physicians to residents in the nation, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. The state was 10th-lowest for primary care providers to residents and ranked 49th for the number of female doctors.
In at least 21 different specialties analyzed by the report, Wyoming had too few physicians to even be counted.
Every Wyoming county except Teton has a designated Health Professional Shortage Area for primary care providers.
Just two insurance providers serve Wyomingites on the federal marketplace — one is a new addition this year. And costs in the state are consistently among the highest in the nation.
Lawmakers have debated the issue for years, but no solution has come. A task force established by Gov. Mark Gordon is hoping it can find answers. A member of the group Thursday provided an update on that work for lawmakers on the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Gordon created five coronavirus response task forces, one of which focused on health care. Initially, that group was solely dedicated to the pandemic response, but as cases eased, it evolved its focus to the broad issue of health care costs in Wyoming. But the team soon realized the issue was a complicated web of its own.
“You can’t really talk about cost without talking about the other components of health care because it all rolls in together in that very complex system,” Gordon’s health policy adviser Jen Davis explained.
That led the task force to break the issue into four components: aging, infrastructure, primary care and social determinants — such as where someone lives and works and how that affects their overall health.
Davis’ update Thursday delved further into that strategy.
First, the group is analyzing how to improve the state’s health care “delivery system,” broadly meaning how easily people receive the spectrum of care, from trauma needs to annual check-ups.
Davis said the task force is also analyzing how to make the state’s funding structure more sustainable, though she did not go into specifics.
The final strategy she shared is to improve communication and education between the government, medical providers and the public, to inform residents of what services exist as well as how to navigate them, Davis explained.
“Sometimes it might not be an issue that the resource isn’t available; it might just be that people aren’t aware of it,” she said, adding, “Many individuals are not aware of what health care is in Wyoming.”
While Davis’ update was relatively brief, she told lawmakers the work would be a process, adding the governor expects the task force to meet for several years. Their next meeting date is scheduled for June 30.
