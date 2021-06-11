A health task force updated Wyoming lawmakers on its goals. They'll likely take years to achieve.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Gordon created five coronavirus response task forces, one of which focused on health care. Initially, that group was solely dedicated to the pandemic response, but as cases eased, it evolved its focus to the broad issue of health care costs in Wyoming. But the team soon realized the issue was a complicated web of its own.

“You can’t really talk about cost without talking about the other components of health care because it all rolls in together in that very complex system,” Gordon’s health policy adviser Jen Davis explained.

That led the task force to break the issue into four components: aging, infrastructure, primary care and social determinants — such as where someone lives and works and how that affects their overall health.

Davis’ update Thursday delved further into that strategy.

First, the group is analyzing how to improve the state’s health care “delivery system,” broadly meaning how easily people receive the spectrum of care, from trauma needs to annual check-ups.

Davis said the task force is also analyzing how to make the state’s funding structure more sustainable, though she did not go into specifics.