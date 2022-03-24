A new omicron subvariant is getting the attention of health officials

Wyoming health officials are keeping an eye on a new subvariant of concern even as people around the state are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

The World Health Organization said in a statement on Tuesday that the omicron sublineage BA.2 should continue to be considered a variant of concern.

Omicron is still the dominant COVID variant around the world, according to the organization. Omicron BA.2 is one of its most common sublineages.

According to the World Health Organization, reported BA.2 sequences are rising compared to BA.1, another common omicron sublineage. Current data suggest that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the subvariant has caused 35% of new COVID cases across the nation as of the end of last week.

The subvariant is most prevalent in the northeast region of the U.S. where it makes up over half of new COVID cases. By comparison, an estimated 21% of new cases involve this variant in the region including Wyoming and several surrounding states.

The Wyoming Health Department has identified through sequencing 13 instances of the BA.2 omicron variant in the state so far, according to the department’s spokesperson Kim Deti.

The health department sequences results to determine the percentage of variants after an individual tests positive for COVID, Deti said. While Wyoming sequences a higher percentage of positive results compared to most other states, she noted that not every positive result is sequenced.

The spread of the new subvariant isn’t necessarily a reason to panic. Overall COVID cases are still declining.

The total number of confirmed and probable active cases in Wyoming has decreased by about 46% over the last month, according to data from the state’s health department. Hospitalizations are also down about 79% from a month ago.

Deti said the increased levels of immunity from vaccination and previous infection have likely played a role in reducing cases.

According to data from the New York Times, at least one in four Wyomingites have been infected by COVID. About 51% of residents are fully vaccinated, and about 58% have received at least one dose.

The Wyoming Health Department has decreased its case update schedule to just Tuesday and Friday following the fall in infections. It formerly reported updates every day.

Deti said the health department still encourages people with symptoms to get tested, particularly those who are at higher risk for severe illness. She added that staying up to date on recommended COVID vaccine doses is important.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, of course,” Deti said.

