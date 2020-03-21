A psychiatrist explains how to talk to your kids about coronavirus

Different ages, different conversations

How much information to give your kids depends on their age, Brown said. Younger kids -- under 6 -- "probably don't need to know much," he said.

For those younger kids, put things in context: COVID-19 is indeed a serious illness, but most health officials agree that children and adolescents handle infections very well, especially compared to the world's older population.

Brown said that the younger children don't "need to know a lot of details," but if they ask questions, answer them.

Older kids will likely have more questions and will demand more information.

"They’ve probably heard about how the elderly are at higher risk," he said. "I think it’s OK to acknowledge it. … I wouldn’t focus on deaths much, unless they’ve heard that."

He said normalizing COVID-19, rather than allowing it to turn into a boogeyman, would also help. Though the virus is markedly different than the flu, it may still be a useful example to kids -- flu is recognizable to children, and COVID-19 appears even safer for younger people than the flu.

How to talk about the severity of the disease