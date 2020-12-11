Active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming continue to drop

It is also worth noting that after Thanksgiving, most University of Wyoming students did not return to the Laramie campus as UW pivoted to virtual learning for the rest of the fall semester. Over the last 10 days, Albany County has had the second fewest cases in the state as a proportion of its total cases (5.2%).

And while new cases appear to have tapered off for now, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Wyoming continues to surge. Twenty-two more deaths were announced Friday. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths announced over the past 10 days — a new high mark.

Health officials have said that death trends lag behind other COVID-19 trends for a variety of reasons. It often takes time after being infected for a patient’s worst symptoms to develop. And another delay can be created by the time it takes for death certificates to be submitted. (The state does not add a patient’s death to its COVID-19 death figures until it sees that a death certificate has cited the coronavirus as the cause of death or a contributing factor.)

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming has somewhat plateaued, if not to the same extent as new cases. The high mark of 247 coronavirus patients in Wyoming hospitals set Nov. 30 has not yet been matched, though that number has not fallen below 200 since mid-November.