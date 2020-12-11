Active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming continue to drop

The trend of active coronavirus cases dropping in Wyoming continued Friday.
For the first time, fewer than 10% of all COVID-19 cases reported in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic are active, as of the Wyoming Department of Health’s Friday afternoon update.
For comparison, that percentage was at 45.2% on Nov. 18.
Also on Friday, the number of active confirmed cases in the state sunk below 3,000 for the first time since Oct. 25.
The downward trend appeared to begin in late November. On Nov. 24, there were 10,287 active confirmed cases in the state. That figure set a new record for active confirmed cases — something that had happened in 56 of the previous 66 days.
The state has not set a new record in the category since.
Part of the reason for the drop-off has been an influx of new recoveries. (The number of active cases in the state is calculated by subtracting the cumulative number of recoveries and deaths from the cumulative number of cases.)
Recoveries began to surge on Nov. 19, when the Wyoming Department of Health announced more than 1,000 total new recoveries (newly recovered confirmed patients and probable patients) for the first time. It has crossed the 1,000 threshold for total new recoveries 12 times since. That includes a staggering 2,217 newly reported total recoveries on Nov. 25 — the only day in which the department has announced more than 2,000 new cases or recoveries during the entire pandemic.
In other words, the record number of cases that had been reported during the fall surge were beginning to be reflected in the recovery data as well.
Still, a deluge of recoveries isn’t the only reason the number of active cases in Wyoming has fallen off.
Support Local Journalism
The number of new cases being added has also diminished — a trend that began around the same time. On Nov. 25, the state had a 10-day average of 826.7 total new cases (confirmed cases and probable cases) per day. This record high was the 37th new record set since Oct. 9. Fast forward three days, and the state’s 10-day average was below 700 total new cases per day. Five days later, it was below 600. A week after that, it fell below 500 — something that hadn’t happened since Nov. 9.
As of Friday, the state’s 10-day average sits at 498 total cases per day.
Health officials both in Natrona County and at the state level have cautioned against celebrating the trend as a victory, however. Fewer people getting tested on or around the Thanksgiving holiday could have been a factor, they said. There is also a possibility that holiday travel will result in new spikes in cases, they have emphasized.
And while the drop began less than a month after a majority of Wyoming counties implemented face mask mandates, health officials have not attributed the drop-off to mask usage.
It is also worth noting that after Thanksgiving, most University of Wyoming students did not return to the Laramie campus as UW pivoted to virtual learning for the rest of the fall semester. Over the last 10 days, Albany County has had the second fewest cases in the state as a proportion of its total cases (5.2%).
And while new cases appear to have tapered off for now, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Wyoming continues to surge. Twenty-two more deaths were announced Friday. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths announced over the past 10 days — a new high mark.
Health officials have said that death trends lag behind other COVID-19 trends for a variety of reasons. It often takes time after being infected for a patient’s worst symptoms to develop. And another delay can be created by the time it takes for death certificates to be submitted. (The state does not add a patient’s death to its COVID-19 death figures until it sees that a death certificate has cited the coronavirus as the cause of death or a contributing factor.)
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming has somewhat plateaued, if not to the same extent as new cases. The high mark of 247 coronavirus patients in Wyoming hospitals set Nov. 30 has not yet been matched, though that number has not fallen below 200 since mid-November.
Health officials continue to express concern about the burden the virus is having on the state’s health care system.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.