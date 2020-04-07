Air ambulance insurer points fingers after failing to register for licensure with state

Both said that after they explained what happened — that AirMedCare had a year to register and chose not to — most callers came around.

Syd, a Riverton woman who wanted to be identified only by her first name, said she was initially upset about the change. But after speaking with the insurance commission, she said she understood what happened.

“I feel better because I found out why they did it,” she said. “It still didn’t make me happy.”

She said she now has a new air ambulance insurer that costs four times as much. That company — MASA — is the only one registered to provide air transport coverage here. Rude acknowledged that the price was higher but said that the coverage MASA offered is more comprehensive.

Indeed, Syd said that the new company covers any transport recommended by a doctor anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

Regulating the various faces of the air ambulance industry has been a frustration for lawmakers and officials here for more than a year. Any state regulation is superseded by a federal law that says only the federal government can regulate air ambulance companies. Air ambulance companies have vigorously enforced that federal law, suing a number of states — including Wyoming — that had various strictures in place on the industry.