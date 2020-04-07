Air ambulance insurer points fingers after failing to register for licensure with state

An insurer that provides coverage for air ambulance trips didn’t go through with a state requirement to register and meet the standards of the Department of Insurance, prompting the company to stop covering Wyomingites.
The requirement was passed into law in 2019, as part of a larger effort by the Legislature to address concerns with the air ambulance industry. The bill that included the licensure requirement was mostly aimed at the air ambulance providers themselves, but it included this new mandate that would bring companies that offered air transport insurance in line with other insurers here.
The company that now won’t offer insurance here — AirMedCare — blamed the state for the problem, with one executive calling it “incredibly” disappointing that Wyoming would require them to be licensed by the state Insurance Department.
In a letter to members, AirMedCare said the state had “stripped” them of their coverage and that the goal of the licensure requirement was to “prevent you and other residents of Wyoming” from getting air ambulance insurance.
Jeff Rude, Wyoming’s insurance commissioner, said that letter’s accuracy was questionable at best. He said that the company had more than a year to register with the state and that the goal wasn’t to stop the insurer from being here. The goal, Rep. Eric Barlow of Gillette added, was to bring the insurers into line with health, life and auto insurance companies in the state.
It’s unclear why the company didn’t register with the state. In a news release sent to the Star-Tribune, the company complained that the state had rushed to pass the law — which Barlow and Rude stressed wasn’t the case. Barlow noted that air ambulance companies were “well represented” when the Legislature was debating the law in 2019.
The company also took issue with the fact that it would be required to register as a “disability insurer.”
“We are incredibly disappointed by the Department’s decision,” Keith Hovey, AirMedCare’s vice president for sales and marketing, said in a statement. “We are not a disability insurer, and our membership is not disability insurance, but rather repayment for discounted services.”
Rude said the term “disability insurer” was statutory language; it was essentially interchangeable with health insurance. He said air ambulance coverage fit the statutory definition.
A follow-up email sent to a company spokeswoman asking why AirMedCare didn’t register with the state was not returned Tuesday.
The letter has sparked an outcry from Wyomingites who received insurance through AirMedCare. Rude and Barlow, who supported the broad air ambulance bill last year, both said they’ve received dozens of calls because of the letter, in which Barlow is specifically named.
Both said that after they explained what happened — that AirMedCare had a year to register and chose not to — most callers came around.
Syd, a Riverton woman who wanted to be identified only by her first name, said she was initially upset about the change. But after speaking with the insurance commission, she said she understood what happened.
“I feel better because I found out why they did it,” she said. “It still didn’t make me happy.”
She said she now has a new air ambulance insurer that costs four times as much. That company — MASA — is the only one registered to provide air transport coverage here. Rude acknowledged that the price was higher but said that the coverage MASA offered is more comprehensive.
Indeed, Syd said that the new company covers any transport recommended by a doctor anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.
Regulating the various faces of the air ambulance industry has been a frustration for lawmakers and officials here for more than a year. Any state regulation is superseded by a federal law that says only the federal government can regulate air ambulance companies. Air ambulance companies have vigorously enforced that federal law, suing a number of states — including Wyoming — that had various strictures in place on the industry.
Rude said the state “fully anticipates” being sued by AirMedCare over the law.
Over the past 12 months, the state Health Department proposed a unique and sweeping change to the air ambulance trade here, essentially expanding Medicare to cover all Wyomingites for the purpose of providing coverage for the transports. But that required federal approval, and the feds rejected the request in January.
