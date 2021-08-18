Albany County, city of Laramie each allocate $25,000 for vaccine incentives

Albany County has the state’s second-highest adult and adolescent vaccination rates, with just over 52% of adults fully vaccinated and nearly 37% of those 12 to 17 years old. Those figures are still a far cry from the county’s 70% goal, and community leaders say uptake has stalled.

“It’s going to take a concerted effort to get those rates to climb,” city of Laramie Recreation Manager Jodi Guerin said.

What that will look like in practice includes education and targeted outreach in addition to monetary incentives.

Guerin explained the initiative is not meant to pressure those who have already made up their minds not to get the shots. Rather, “we are really seeking the population of people who maybe haven’t gotten them because it wasn’t easy or convenient, or they didn’t have time, they didn’t think maybe it was completely necessary, and help them make the decision to go ahead and get vaccinated.”

The community program takes its lead from the University of Wyoming, which launched its own incentive efforts in late April amid lower-than-desired vaccination rates among staff, faculty and students, explained Mandy Gifford, who works in the university president’s office.