Albany County enacts face mask mandate to go into effect Friday

A local face mask ordinance will be in place in Albany County beginning 5 p.m. Friday, the City of Laramie announced Wednesday evening in a Facebook post.

Albany County is now the fourth Wyoming jurisdiction to enact a local mask mandate, following the Wind River Reservation and Teton and Laramie counties.

The order requires Albany County residents to wear face coverings when outside of their homes, with a handful of exceptions.

“The 6-page order was issued at the request of the Albany County Public Health Officer after consultation with Community Partners, including business professionals and public officials and is modeled after orders already issued for Laramie County and Teton County,” the city of Laramie’s Facebook post reads. “Locally, the order is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the chances of overwhelming our limited local health facilities and resources.”

The order exempts minors or those with medical or mental health objections. It also lifts the mask requirement while in a personal office, at a medical appointment where a face covering would hinder the procedure or in a restaurant while eating.