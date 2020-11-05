 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany County enacts face mask mandate to go into effect Friday
View Comments
breaking top story

Albany County enacts face mask mandate to go into effect Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Hand Sewn Medical Mask

Loretta Miller of Mountain View Baptist Church in Mills holds up a hand-sewn mask on March 25 in Mills. Albany County is the latest Wyoming jurisdiction to pass a mask mandate.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A local face mask ordinance will be in place in Albany County beginning 5 p.m. Friday, the City of Laramie announced Wednesday evening in a Facebook post.

Albany County is now the fourth Wyoming jurisdiction to enact a local mask mandate, following the Wind River Reservation and Teton and Laramie counties.

The order requires Albany County residents to wear face coverings when outside of their homes, with a handful of exceptions.

“The 6-page order was issued at the request of the Albany County Public Health Officer after consultation with Community Partners, including business professionals and public officials and is modeled after orders already issued for Laramie County and Teton County,” the city of Laramie’s Facebook post reads. “Locally, the order is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the chances of overwhelming our limited local health facilities and resources.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The order exempts minors or those with medical or mental health objections. It also lifts the mask requirement while in a personal office, at a medical appointment where a face covering would hinder the procedure or in a restaurant while eating.

The order is in effect through Nov. 30. It’s unclear if the order will be extended at the end of the month.

COVID-19 cases in Albany County have skyrocketed since mid-September. Currently, the county has more than 800 confirmed active cases, the most of any other county in the state and representing 17% of all active cases in Wyoming.

The county is also home to the state's sole four-year public university, the University of Wyoming. The school's testing program has been commended by national health experts. As of Nov. 4, students and staff at the university represented 239 of the county's more than 800 active cases. 

Wyoming Department of Health Spokesperson Kim Deti said Thursday morning there were no other Wyoming jurisdictions that had inquired about a local mask requirement. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News