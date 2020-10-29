Albany County resident reinfected with COVID-19 months after recovery

Out of concern for the patient’s privacy, Surdam said she would not say whether the reinfected county resident was young or old, or had pre-existing conditions.

COVID-19 reinfections are rare, and Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said Wyoming has not yet seen any likely reinfections.

“We do not have information on this particular situation,” Deti writes via email. “It’s a requirement to report any positive cases to our department. We would follow up on any likely cases of reinfection.”

But Surdam doubts this case is the first reinfection in Wyoming, or even in Albany County. Surdam said her staff has seen suspected cases of reinfection before, where perhaps someone had symptoms earlier in the pandemic, recovered, and tested positive much later.

“We’ve definitely had more than this person,” Surdam said. “The point is … even if you’ve had it, it doesn’t mean you can not have a mask and not wash your hands and not social distance — especially if you’re at that point where your antibodies are waning, because there’s a chance of reinfection that we’re seeing more and more of as the virus goes on.”