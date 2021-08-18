Albany County will require masks in its government buildings while CDC recommendations hold

The Albany County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution requiring staff and members of the public to comply with federal masking recommendations while in government buildings.

All county staff and members of the public inside a county building will be required to mask up and maintain social distancing while Albany County is registering high or substantial virus transmission, as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The most up to date CDC recommendations including, but not limited to, the use of masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, physical distancing, and protocols for close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 shall be complied with in their entirety," the resolution reads.

Commission Chairman Pete Gosar said the resolution as written allows for both residents and government officials to more nimbly respond to changes in the community.

"That resolution allows us flexibility," Gosar said, adding "whatever the CDC recommends, we are behind."

Albany County, as well as all of Wyoming, has recorded "high" virus transmission over the last week according to the CDC.